On Sunday, May 9, millions of people will celebrate the mothers, grandmothers and stepmothers who often tirelessly care for those they love.

Created by Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century and designated an official United States holiday in 1914, Mother’s Day is a special day in many families. Even though the way people have been living has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mother’s Day may be the first holiday on the calendar when the world can finally regain some sense of normalcy. Caution should still prevail during Mother’s Day celebrations. Thankfully, there are plenty of creative and safe ways to celebrate mothers and mother figures this year.

Dine truly al fresco. Outdoor dining has become commonplace, and even before it was a safety measure, enjoying a meal on a sun-soaked patio or overlooking a body of water was popular. If you’re worried about limited restaurant space or crowds, plan a picnic at a scenic location, such as a botanical garden or county park. Include Mom’s favorite foods and enjoy the fresh air and delicious foods together. You can even whip up a very special dessert just for her, like the mango soufflé recipe featured here.

Create a photo slideshow. Digital photos have eclipsed prints in many people’s hearts. But too often digital photos never get seen after they’re initially taken. That can change when you compile a slideshow of favorite photos from childhood and even present-day photos that Mom is sure to appreciate. Use sentimental music or Mom’s favorite songs as the soundtrack, and include some inspirational quotations or personal voiceovers. This is one gift that can be shared in person or over group meeting apps.

Get involved together. An especially meaningful way to honor a mother who is always giving her time and love is to become involved in a difference-making organization. Joint volunteerism is a great way to spend more time together working toward a worthy goal.

Enjoy her hobbies and interests. Devote a day or more to trying Mom’s interests and hobbies, whether they include hitting the links, knitting, singing in the church choir or digging in her garden.

Send an edible gift. If you can’t be there to celebrate with Mom in person, have a special meal delivered to her door. Then enjoy the same foods with her via Google Meet, Facetime or Zoom. Don’t forget a tasty cocktail so you can toast the special woman in your life.

Surprise Mom with a special dessert. Honor Mom with this tasty recipe for cold mango soufflés topped with toasted coconut from “The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook” by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli.

Cold Mango Soufflés Topped with Toasted Coconut (Makes 4)

4 small mangoes, peeled, pitted and chopped

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon powdered gelatin

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup superfine sugar

1/2 cup milk

1-1/4 cups heavy cream

Grated rind of one orange

Toasted flaked or coarsely shredded coconut, to decorate

Place a few pieces of mango in the base of each of four 2/3-cup ramekins. Wrap a creased collar of nonstick parchment paper around the outside of each dish, extending well above the rim. Secure with adhesive tape, then tie tightly with string.

Pour the water into a small heatproof bowl and sprinkle the gelatin over the surface. Leave for 5 minutes or until spongy. Place the bowl in a pan of hot water, stirring occasionally, until the gelatin has dissolved.

Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks with the superfine sugar and milk in another heatproof bowl. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water and continue to whisk until the mixture is thick and frothy. Remove from the heat and continue whisking until the mixture cools. Whisk in the liquid gelatin.

Puree the remaining mango pieces in a food processor or blender, then fold the puree into the egg yolk mixture with the orange rind. Set the mixture aside until starting to thicken.

Whip the heavy cream to soft peaks. Reserve 4 tablespoons and fold the rest into the mango mixture. Spoon into the ramekins until the mixture is 1 inch above the rim of each dish. Chill for 3 to 4 hours, or until set.

Carefully remove the paper collars from the soufflés. Spoon a little of the reserved cream on top of each soufflé and decorate with some toasted flaked or coarsely shredded coconut.