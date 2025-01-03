ALBANY – The two men first met when Donnie Tessitore, nursing director for cardiovascular services at St. Peter’s Hospital, offered to help Nicholas Farruggio with his bags. Nick was entering St. Peter’s for the first of what would be several stays as he received in-patient treatment for cancer.

Nick began his treatment in late August and, over the course of many visits, he and Donnie developed a friendship. His last day of treatment was scheduled for December 13. As Nick prepared to bid farewell to the team on 5 Brady Farrell that had cared for him, his wife, Christa, had a request for Donnie.

Christa had lost her father to cancer in December of the previous year. She remembered how special it was when he rang a bell to commemorate his treatment ending, marking the milestone and closing a difficult chapter in his cancer journey. Christa wanted Nick to have that moment, but 5 Brady Farrell had no bell.

Donnie and the 5BF team leaped into action, purchasing a bell and having it installed in time for its inaugural ringing in Nick’s honor on December 13. Nick’s wife, their 7-month-old daughter Abby, and his parents were there for the celebration.

“I can’t believe how out of the way everyone went to make this special for me,” said Nick. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for taking care of me and being part of this process of healing. I wouldn’t be here without you.”

“It’s a celebration of health and wellness and a new beginning,” said Donnie. “I thought this would be a great opportunity to show how much we care for our patients and also bring hope to them and reassure them that we always want what’s best for them and for their health.”

“We won’t be seeing [Nick] around here anymore, but that’s a good thing,” Alicia Ogden, nursing supervisor for 5 Brady Farrell, said with a smile, noting how good it was “for the staff to have something positive to look forward to when patients ring the bell.”

Christa, whose request made the new installation a reality, shared her gratitude for the staff and the care Nick received. “It means a lot. It’s been a hard journey, but it’s worth celebrating with a loud ring at the end.”