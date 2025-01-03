ALBANY – The Capital District Transportation Authority, in partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners and the City of Albany, cut the ribbon on the region’s third mobility hub on Thursday, December 19, on South Manning Boulevard, located on the St. Peter’s Hospital campus.

“We are very excited to add a third mobility hub to encourage transit use and make it easier and more convenient for customers, pedestrians and motorists to travel throughout the City of Albany,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “By bringing together our mobility services in one accessible area, the hub demonstrates our commitment to our customers and to sustainable transportation. CDTA thanks St. Peter’s Hospital and the City of Albany for its contributions in making this project a reality.”

Mobility Hubs integrate different modes of transportation within a single location that gives customers improved connections between bus routes, comfortable waiting areas and safe pedestrian access. The hubs are upgraded waiting areas with high-level lighting, heated shelters and sidewalks. Customers using the Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub will be able to access several transit routes and CDPHP Cycle! (bike share). Route #106 will stop at the mobility hub beginning in January, and Route #13 New Scotland Avenue in June.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “Thank you to CDTA for making this important investment along one of Albany’s busiest corridors. St. Peter’s employs thousands of people — a significant portion of whom travel into the City each day. Making it easier to utilize public transportation reduces overall traffic, lessens our impact on the environment, and makes our streets safer for all. Whether you ride a CDTA bus or utilize CDPHP Cycle!, the Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub is a welcome addition to the Buckingham/New Scotland neighborhoods.”

“The St. Peter’s Hospital campus is part of a thriving and diverse area of Albany, home to thousands of city residents, as well as numerous businesses, human services, educational, and health care facilities,” said Kim Baker, senior VP of hospital operations for St. Peter’s Health Partners. “Manning Boulevard is one of the key corridors for access to our campus and other parts of the Capital Region and – thanks to CDTA and the City of Albany – our colleagues, patients and visitors now have this modern, attractive Manning Boulevard Mobility Hub at their service. Our staff have already benefited from this project, with improved pedestrian signage and LED crossing lights that have vastly improved visibility, assisting them in safely crossing South Manning Blvd., which intersects our campus.”

This is CDTA’s third mobility hub. The first, the Gateway Mobility Hub in Schenectady, was completed in November 2023, and the second, the Liberty Square Mobility Hub in Troy, opened in October 2024. CDTA plans to open at least one new hub every 18 months. To learn more about mobility hubs and other infrastructure improvements CDTA is making in the region, visit https://projects.cdta.org/.