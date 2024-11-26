ALBANY—Faith-based and nonprofit organizations across New York State are now eligible to apply for $2.3 million in grant funding to improve public access to essential technologies, the New York State Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Services announced Thursday, Nov. 21.

The funding aims to assist organizations in creating community resource rooms equipped with computers, Wi-Fi, audio and video equipment, and other technologies. These spaces will be accessible to the public for telehealth appointments, career development services, remote learning opportunities, and applications for social services. Applications for the grant program are due by Jan. 10, 2025.

The grants will fund up to 46 awards, with each recipient eligible for up to $50,000. Funding will be distributed across the 10 Economic Development Regions in New York State. Organizations must meet specific eligibility requirements, including incorporation under New York State Religious Corporations Law or Not-for-Profit Corporation Law and prequalification within the Statewide Financial System.

Applications and further details are available online at dos.ny.gov/funding-bid-opportunities.