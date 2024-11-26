ALBANY—Albany Associates in Cardiology (AAC), part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates, has received a three-year reaccreditation in Adult Transthoracic Echocardiography from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC), underscoring the facility’s commitment to quality care in cardiac diagnostics.

Echocardiography, an imaging technique that assesses heart health, plays a crucial role in detecting heart disease, the leading cause of death across diverse demographic groups in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one American dies every 34 seconds due to cardiovascular disease.

“We are thrilled to have our commitment to excellence and high standards rewarded year after year with the consistent reaccreditation of our programs,” said Kellie Valenti, president of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. “These recognitions let patients know they are getting the best care possible when they visit our facilities. Patients with heart disease truly benefit from our state-of-the-art equipment and the skills of our expert physicians and technicians.”