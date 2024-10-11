Lark Hall — Monday, Oct. 14

ALBANY—The California Honeydrops, a retro-soul band known for their dynamic live performances, will take the stage at Lark Hall on Monday, Oct. 14.

The Oakland-based group, formed in the city’s subway systems, has gained recognition for their improvisational style and high-energy shows, often forgoing setlists to deliver a unique performance each night.

Led by frontman Lech Wierzynski and drummer Benjamin Malament, The California Honeydrops feature a talented lineup, including Yanos “Johnny Bones” Lustig on saxophone, Lorenzo Loera on keyboards and guitar, and Beaumont Beaullieu on bass. The group is frequently joined by additional musicians such as Scott Messersmith on percussion, Oliver Tuttle on trombone, Leon Cotter on saxophone and clarinet, and Miles Lyons on trombone and sousaphone.