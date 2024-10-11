Bethlehem Central High School football game proceeds after non-credible threats; investigation ongoing

DELMAR—Bethlehem Central’s junior varsity football game against Amsterdam proceeded as scheduled Friday night, despite a new series of anonymous phone threats targeting the event.

The Bethlehem Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have deemed the threats non-credible, linking them to an ongoing “swatting” hoax that has affected the area since September.

Bethlehem police received the latest threat on Friday, Oct. 4. An anonymous caller threatened to “shoot up” the football game, scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening. A similar threat was made late Thursday, Oct. 3, also referencing a school football game. Authorities responded by increasing police presence at the event and around the high school as a precautionary measure.

Superintendent Jody Monroe addressed the situation, acknowledging the anxiety caused by these incidents while expressing confidence in law enforcement’s ability to resolve the investigation.

“We trust the diligence and careful efforts of law enforcement to bring this investigation to a close,” Monroe said. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”

The police and FBI continue to investigate the origin of the threats, which are believed to come from outside the local area. Officials have confirmed that these calls are part of a nationwide trend of swatting, a malicious act where false emergencies are reported to provoke a significant law enforcement response.

The district initially alerted parents and community members to the situation on Thursday, followed by three additional messages providing updated information.

Monroe emphasized the need for ongoing vigilance and urged anyone with information or concerns to contact authorities.

“We share the responsibility for keeping our community safe,” Monroe added. “Please continue to report any threatening language or suspicious behavior to the police or a trusted adult.”

The football game on Friday concluded without incident.

On Friday, Sept. 13, Monroe and Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara addressed the public regarding a series of phone threats that began three days earlier. These threats, which involved potential gun violence at the district’s schools, prompted increased security measures, police investigations, lockdowns, and the temporary suspension of after-school activities.

In response to the threats, the district implemented heightened security protocols, including increased police presence at all schools, lockout measures, and backpack checks at the high school. Despite the situation, Monroe assured the public that schools would reopen with increased security on Monday, Sept. 16, and expressed her gratitude for the community’s ongoing support.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, an anonymous phone call targeted the high school football team and other athletes on campus, leading to a lockdown. More than 200 students were ushered indoors and remained inside for over an hour while law enforcement cleared the building. Chief Cocchiara praised the swift response and vowed to bring the perpetrator to justice, highlighting the extensive efforts of her department, which involved working 20-hour shifts.

As part of the investigation, local authorities and the FBI have been gathering information, including issuing search warrants to technology companies. The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement working to identify the source of the calls, which are believed to be part of a nationwide rise in swatting incidents.