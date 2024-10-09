The Egg — Thursday, Oct. 10

ALBANY—Legendary rock band Three Dog Night is scheduled to perform as part of the Guest Presentation Series on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices for the show range from $59.50 to $94.50.

Founded in 1968 by Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night has maintained a consistent presence in the music industry for over six decades. The band achieved notable success between 1969 and 1974, with 21 consecutive Top 40 hits on Billboard’s charts, including three No. 1 singles: “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” and “Liar.” During this period, the group became one of the top-selling bands, with numerous Platinum and Gold records.