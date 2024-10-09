John Tashjian, a decorated WWII combat veteran, was among the attendees at Albany County’s 3rd Annual Fall Festival in Slingerlands on Saturday, Oct. 5. Tashjian served as a Private First Class in the United States Army, part of the 309th Infantry Regiment of the 78th Infantry Division. During his time in service, he fought in some of the most pivotal battles of the European theater, including the Battle of the Bulge and the crossing of the Ludendorff Bridge at Remagen. For his bravery and dedication, Tashjian was awarded numerous honors, including the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and two Purple Hearts. Following the war, he returned home to begin a successful career in Industrial Engineering, reflecting the same work ethic and resilience he demonstrated on the battlefield. On Nov. 17, he will celebrate his 100th birthday.

Michael Hallisey See Full Bio Michael Hallisey is managing editor of Spotlight Newspapers.