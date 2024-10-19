In the spirit of sharing

SCHENECTADY—Adirondack Theatre Festival and Proctors Collaborative have entered into a three-year agreement to expand shared services and explore future partnerships.

According to a statement issued by Proctors, the collaboration aims to enhance both organizations’ creative and administrative resources to support the theater community in the Capital Region.

For the past three seasons, Proctors Collaborative has provided set construction and marketing services to ATF on a fee basis, while cross-marketing efforts have been ongoing for over five years. These initiatives have prompted discussions on the future of locally produced professional theater and the opportunities for collaboration with Capital Repertory Theatre, an affiliate of Proctors Collaborative.

The agreement is formalized through a memorandum of understanding, focusing on how ATF, Proctors Collaborative, and theREP can work together to ensure sustainable operations for the larger community. Theaters across the U.S. continue to face challenges, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our donor community and the cultural industry are increasingly focused on collaborations and efficiencies,” said Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative. “The opportunity to connect with another significant theater company in the region is timely and makes sense for the future.”

ATF, based in Glens Falls, has produced a summer season for 30 years, featuring actors and creative talent from Broadway, television, and film. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfield, ATF has incubated new works such as a draft of “Mystic Pizza” and “Pump Up the Volume.” This past summer, ATF staged “The King’s Wife” and premiered “Todd vs. the Titanic.”

Similarly, Capital Repertory Theatre, founded in 1976, has produced over 300 shows, including world premieres and notable works such as “Edges” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, which premiered at theREP in 2007. Under Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, theREP has continued its role as a key player in the regional theater scene.

“There is a theatrical ecosystem that we can leverage between ATF, theREP, and Proctors Collaborative,” said Martha Banta, co-founder of ATF. “This partnership is a tremendous vote of confidence in ATF from our colleagues at Proctors.”