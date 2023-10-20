SCHENECTADY – Hayward Derrick “Doc” Horton and DJ Hollyw8D are teaming up to bring “The Motown and More Experience” to Proctors. The concert, to be held Sunday, Oct. 22, is a fundraiser for DJ Hollyw8D’s non-profit organization, More Music Less Violence, and will also serve as a platform to debut Horton’s solo single “Reality.”

More Music Less Violence, according to its website, focuses on creating a new era of musicians through non-violent expressions. The initiative helps to create a curated lineup of musicians to perform in front of an audience in a safe zone while building a community in a positive environment. Its mission is to create a world and have music as a tool to inspire unity and collaboration through the arts and music.

More Music Less Violence” appealed to “Doc” Horton (“Doc” as he likes to be called), and he greatly admired the work that DJ Hollyw8D does for the cause.

“In order for human civilization to survive, it is necessary for adults to invest in the social, intellectual, emotional and spiritual development of youth. The most important investment is time,” Horton said. “DJ HollyW8D provides a great service to the community with his organization More Music Less Violence.”

Horton reached out to DJ HollyW8D to collaborate with him on the creation of a benefit concert. The show will feature music from Horton’s band, Doc Horton and The Jay Street Band. In addition to Horton, the band’s current lineup includes Randall Martin, Silas Blackmon, Dan Goss, Calvin Young, Ky McClinton and Enoch Thompson.

Who is Hayward Derrick “Doc” Horton?

Horton, a Niskayuna resident and a professor at the University of Albany, is originally from Norfolk, Va. In Fall of 1977, Horton, a senior at the time, was in the midst of completing classes for his bachelor’s degree at Norfolk State University when he came up with his original song, “Reality.”

At the time, he was concerned about the state of the world, and he composed and wrote “Reality” in a similar vibe as the Marvin Gaye song “What’s Going On?”

“Ironically, I wasn’t thinking about Marvin. I was thinking LIKE Marvin,” he said. “‘Reality’ is a call to everybody to care about everybody and to treat each other as human beings. In reality (pun intended) we don’t! That message is just as relevant today as it was in 1977.”

Collaboration With a Producer

Horton met a young producer, Rothstein Beatz, through Clubhouse, and like him, was a Norfolk State graduate. Beatz worked with Horton in modernizing the song lyrics and the melodies that he created for his songs, including “Reality.” Horton called Beatz a musical genius.

Horton is following Beatz’s guidance into further developing his musical career at the national level. Although he has plenty of songs that can be used for three albums, he said he will release a new song every six months, allowing each song to breathe while building his following.

Once the demand is there for Horton’s original content, he will release his first album.

The “Reality” Tour

Horton will release “Reality” Friday, Oct. 20, on all digital platforms, including his own “Doc Horton” app also released on the same day. Horton and his band will take their “Reality” tour first to Proctors, Frog Alley Brewing Company (Dec. 15) where they will open for The Refrigerators, and in January 2024, Horton is booked for a solo show at Caffe Lena. After the Proctors show, he will return to Norfolk, Va., for a show.

Horton is also planning on making a music video for “Reality” in the future.

At some point, he will have a touring band and plans to hire local musicians for each venue for his national tours. For now, Doc Horton and the Jay Street Band will perform in the Capital District and surrounding areas.

Doc Horton and the Jay Street Band

Doc Horton and the Jay Street Band have played all over the Capital District in its many configurations for 11 years. Horton recently produced shows at both the Taj Mahal and the Electric City Barn in Schenectady and had previously performed at the Renaissance Hotel in Albany, The NAACP Martin Luther King Celebration in Saratoga, The Albany Capital Rep, Jazz on Jay, The Troy Community Softball Festival, The Juneteenth Festival in Hudson, and other Capital District open mics.

The Motown and More Experience tickets are currently available at the Proctors box office and can be purchased in advance or on the day of the show. Advanced tickets are $16.50 for adults, $11.50 for children 12 years of age and younger. Day of show: $21.50 for adults and $16.50 for children. Ticket Link can be found at The Motown and More Experience – Proctors.