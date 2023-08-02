SCHENECTADY — World-renowned fiddler Eileen Ivers will take to the Music Haven stage

Sunday, Aug. 6, with a free performance.

Ivers is a founding member of Cherish the Ladies and the original fiddler for Riverdance. The New York Times has called Ivers “The Jimi Hendrix of the fiddle,” and her riveting performances express her personal artistry and storytelling through precise arrangements and pacing.

Music Haven Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub described Ivers as “an international fan favorite.” Grammy-awarded and Emmy-nominated, Ivers’ musical talents have also led her to work with Sting, Hall & Oates, The Chieftains, Patti Smith, Al Di Meola, jazz violinist Regina Carter, and over 50 orchestras worldwide.

Growing up as the daughter of Irish immigrants in the Bronx, Ivers was educated about traditional Irish music from a young age. She carried this heritage with her as she proceeded to win nine All-Ireland fiddle championships, a 10th on tenor banjo, and over 30 championship medals. Ivers remains one of the most awarded individuals ever to compete in these prestigious competitions.

After pursuing mathematics at Iona College, Ivers was drawn back to the music of her childhood. In 2019, Iona College granted Ivers, one of its most esteemed alumnae, an honorary doctorate for her “lifelong commitment to innovation, excellence, and deep dedication to bringing people together through music.”

Taking the stage to open the show is the Capital Region’s own critically acclaimed band, McKrells, fresh off their new album titled “Still Pickin’ 2022.” Celtic traditions meld with bluegrass as McKrells provide the audience with “a sound as brisk as wild ponies in a roundup and as tight as thread on a spool,” according to Bluegrass Unlimited.

A variety of food and beverages will be available. In honor of Ivers’ show, Irish specialties will be featured, including favorites such as shepherd’s pie, Irish ales, and Guinness. Niskayuna High School will be the official rain site if there is inclement weather.

Dubbed the “future of Celtic fiddle,” Ivers’ return to Music Haven shines as another star in the illustrious roster of talent lined up for the music season.

“She puts her heart and soul into every show she plays and brings out the Irish in all of us,” said Golub.

For more information about upcoming shows, visit Music Haven’s website at www.musichavenstage.org. Music Haven is located in Schenectady’s Central Park.

This story appeared on page 1 of the August 2nd, 2023 print edition of the Spot