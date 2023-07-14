SARATOGA — Multidisciplinary artist Yuko Edwards’ ongoing series “Homestead: You Are Here” will be on view in Saratoga Arts’ Atrium Gallery from July 15 to August 26. The series began when Yuko was a resident of Saratoga Springs and took solo walks throughout the inner city. On those walks, Yuko saw reflections of her own family in the landscape, memories from the past as well as possible new futures. The photographic works raise questions of belonging and evoke the existence of the Black community and its energy.

An opening reception for the exhibition will be held on Friday, July 14 from 5-7 pm.

Seen on Page 3 of the July 12 edition of The Spot 518