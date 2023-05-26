SARATOGA — Since 2015, cosplayers, comic fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike have flocked to Saratoga twice a year for there local comic con!

We had the opportunity to speak with one of the Cosplay Coordinator, Jennard Robinson, in order to get a little insight as to what makes this con so special. “For many it’s a place where you meet up with your friends with similar interests, it may be the only time you get to reunite with far away fans or meet new ones. Seeing people young and old work hard to showcase new cosplays each season is what makes it special.

Local vendors look forward to the show each year and it’s a great way to support local business.” The next show will be November 18th – 19th Center 522 Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY