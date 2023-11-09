DINOvember

We’ve transformed this month into DINOvember at the Library! We’re featuring dino-themed storytimes Tues.-Thurs. at 10:30 a.m., screenings of “Jurassic Park” at 1:30 and 6:00 p.m. on Mon. Nov. 20, a rollicking Dinosaur Bash for grades 1-3 also on Mon. Nov. 20 (please register), and an epoch dinosaur display in our lobby. Follow the dino footprints and see how many dinosaurs you can count for a chance to win a prize!

Gratitude Yoga for Teens

Cultivate an attitude of gratitude on Fri. Nov. 10 at 11:00 a.m. with this beginner yoga class for grades 7-12 on a day off from school. While we stretch, we’ll share readings and quiet moments to journal and create our own gratitude lists. Yoga mats and journals will be provided. This class is taught by Genevieve, a yoga teacher and GPL youth services librarian.

Closed for Veterans Day

GPL will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Sat. Nov. 11. Our online resources, car charging stations, parking lot WiFi, Little Free Library, and book donation bins in the side parking lot are always available.

Drumming Workshop

We’re departing from our usual Sunday concert format on Sun. Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m. to feature a performance…by you! Discover an exuberant and thunderous path toward satisfaction through drumming. Chelsie Henderson of Rural Soul Music Studio will instruct us on West African hand drums as we learn percussion skills and incorporate movement and song. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org.

Parent Playdate

Looking to meet other parents or caregivers? Join us for a special hour of open playtime on Mon. Nov. 13 at 11:00 a.m. While you’re here, enjoy connecting with others and checking out all that the Library has to offer. Light refreshments will be provided. Please register in advance.

Tech Help

Feeling a little stuck with technology? Coach Donna offers 1:1 tech assistance. Topics include: internet searches; Microsoft Word & Excel; email functions; online security boosts; Facebook basics; printing and scanning, and more. Reserve your customized session with Donna on Wed. Nov. 15 or 29 at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., or 12:00 p.m.

Teen Drop-In Crafts

Grades 6-12: stop in The Foundry teen room on Wed. Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to use some of the Library’s maker and craft equipment. This month, we’ll have instant cameras available for you, plus photo frames to decorate. Other crafting supplies and creative accessories will also be available. No registration necessary.