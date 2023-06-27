GUILDERLAND – Regal is proud to announce the Summer Movie Express is returning to theaters next week, bringing $2 movies to Crossgates! The kid-friendly film festival is a nonstop adventure and the perfect getaway for moviegoers this summer. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, Regal will offer two movies during the first show of the day. Below is the Crossgates Regal Cinemas 2023 Summer Movie Express Lineup:

June 27 – 28 Sonic the Hedgehog (PG); Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG)

July 4 – 5 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG); Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)

July 11 – 12 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG); Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)

July 18 – 19 The Bad Guys (PG); Playing with Fire (PG)

July 25 – 26 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG); Sing 2 (PG)