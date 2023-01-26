As part of our mantra – “libraries are for everyone” – we want GPL to be a welcoming, comfortable place for teens to hang out. Teens, this is your library – what would you like to see offered? Let us know!

You can earn volunteer credit by participating in our new Advisory Groups. Give us your input on programs, books, and the Foundry Teen Space.

We’ll have after-dinner treats for you. Teen Advisory Group for grades 9-12 is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. For grades 6-8, we’ll meet during winter break on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org, indicating any food allergies in the Notes field.

Info Surge! Groundhog Day

Grab a bag of popcorn and watch the perennial comedy favorite “Groundhog Day” with us on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell star, along with Punxsutawney Phil, of course!

This is not a typical movie showing, though – along with the scenes and dialogue, we’ve surged this movie with information!

No more scrolling through a movie when you have “Info. Surge!” Some info. includes movie trivia from IMDB. Join us for a fun night! Rated PG; adult themes. No registration required.

Take Your Child

to the Library Day

The first Saturday of February is officially “Take Your Child to the Library Day” (though we think every day fits this category!) We’re marking the occasion on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. by showing the 1994 family film “The Pagemaster,” featuring Macaulay Culkin and Christopher Lloyd.

Both live action and animated is incorporated in this fantasy story. A young boy (Culkin) is transported into the world’s most notable novels as he tries to navigate through the enchanted library.

Rated G; no registration required.

Computer Coach

Coach Robin is back, and ready to assist you with any Apple device!

One-on-one appointments last one hour at the Library. Robin can also assist with resume preparation using the Learning Express database tool found on our website.

Sign up for your 1:1 session Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 or 11 a.m.; or Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. on the Events calendar of our website.

— Luanne Nicholson