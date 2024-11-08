COLONIE—Colonie Central High School will host its inaugural girls alumni lacrosse game on Tuesday, Nov. 26, bringing together former and current players for a community event celebrating the history and growth of the school’s lacrosse program.

The game offers alumni the chance to reconnect with teammates, engage with the school community, and see recent improvements to Colonie’s athletic facilities.

The event will feature alumni competing against current team members in a friendly but competitive game. Depending on the level of participation, additional alumni-only scrimmages may be held. Organizers aim to honor the legacy of Colonie lacrosse by highlighting the program’s development and the role of community support.

“This game is more than just a scrimmage,” said Coach Layne Woodard. “It’s a celebration of our program’s journey, our alumni’s contributions, and the support we have from the Colonie community. Alumni will have a chance to experience the new facilities and see how their legacy has influenced today’s program.”