COLONIE– The 21st Annual Crossings 5k and Fun Runs took place on Sunday, Sept. 29 in Colonie. The event is the main event for the Colonie Youth Center and raises money to fund childcare scholarships for low and moderate income families.

The Crossings 5K Challenge, has become a cherished tradition in our community. This family-friendly event promises an unforgettable morning of fitness, fun, and community spirit. Runners of all levels are invited to participate in the 5K Run/Walk, while kids can enjoy the races tailored just for them: Kids Competitive 1 Mile and Kids 1/4 Mile Fun Run.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Crossings 5K Challenge and Kids Runs,” said Donna Cramer-Sharer, Community Relations Manager at CYC. “This event not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also brings our community together to support the youth and families of Colonie.”

“We would like to give a special shout out to Presenting Sponsor, The Town of Colonie, and Town Supervisor, Peter G. Crummey, for supporting this necessary community event,” she said.

For results of the 5k and 1 mile run click on the link below.

1 Mile Results

5k Results

To donate to the Colonie Youth Center click here.

Photos by John and Juliette McIntyre/ The Spot 518.