LATHAM – State Department of Transportation will begin a project on Route 2 (Troy-Schenectady Road) from Gaffers Court to Grotto Court beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24.

This project will include the repairing of various drainage structures, reconstruction of various sidewalk ramps to meet the current ADA Standards, and a two-inch mill and fill to replace the existing riding surface. This year’s work will include the repairing of drainage structures and the reconstruction of the sidewalk ramps. The milling and paving are scheduled to begin next spring.

This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

There will be right lane closures at various locations both eastbound and westbound from Old Loudon Rd. to Grotto Ct. Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There may be times where these closures will remain in place overnight.

For more information, please contact NYSDOT at (518) 795-8474.