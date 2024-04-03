New branding expected in the Fall

COLONIE — In March 2023, South Colonie Central School District (SCCSD) took steps to start their new rebranding to the ‘Colonie Wolf Pack’. The process, from gathering artist submissions to implementing the new mascot name across the school, has been an 11-month-long journey that plans to ultimately finish unveiling in Fall 2024.

“While we have begun this process by discontinuing the use of ‘Raiders’ on most athletic uniforms already, we aim to fully unveil our new brand by Fall 2024, symbolizing a fresh chapter to start the new school year,” said South Colonie Superintendent Dr. David Perry.

This decision to rebrand to the ‘Colonie Wolf Pack’ followed the New York State Board of Regents issuing in April 2023 regulations advising school districts to phase out the use of team names, mascots, and logos, particularly those associated with Native American imagery.

In June 2023, the South Colonie Board of Education passed a resolution to officially discontinue the use of their former ‘Raiders’ name. “Even though the district has not used the Native American imagery in over 10 years, the Regents determined that any name previously associated with Native American imagery must be changed,” said Dr. Perry.

“The process of rebranding South Colonie has been described as a journey,” said Dr. Perry. “A long, comprehensive, and inclusive process that involved input from various stakeholders, including students, staff, alumni, and board and community members.

The selection of the name ‘Colonie Wolf Pack’ as the new rebranding was a collaborative process involving input from various stakeholders within the community. The South Colonie Board of Education formally adopted the new identity, ‘Wolf Pack’, in February 2024.

“The new name emerged as the favored choice among stakeholders due to its association with strength, resilience, and connection to Wolf Road., which is in the heart of Colonie,” said Dr. Perry.

“Wolves are often associated with strength, resilience, and determination. By adopting the name Wolf Pack,’ our school community can draw on these qualities to inspire confidence and spirit,” he continued.

The school first collaborated with a local designer to craft concept artwork, which served as a preliminary showcase for the school community during the feedback phase. This artwork featured three final name options under consideration by the district: Colonie Wolves/Wolf Pack, Colonie Raptors, Colonie Riders, and Colonie Coyotes.

“Following the recommendation of the rebranding committee, the board ultimately approved the name ‘Wolf Pack’,” said Dr. Perry. “Subsequently, we issued a request for quotations, inviting design companies to submit proposals for consideration.”

To design the new rebranding, the selection process for the artist was rigorous. The evaluation was based on eight distinct criteria, and additional sample concept submissions were provided by each designer. A local company, Elevation Ten Thousand, was ultimately recommended by the committee.

The finalization of the artwork is slated for late May or early June. “Implementing the new mascot name will require several months. This process encompasses updating signage, uniforms, and various materials both within the school and throughout the broader community,” said Dr. Perry.

Dr. Perry reflected that the name change has brought forth both ‘anticipation’ and ‘reflection’. “As we transition to the ‘Wolf Pack’ identity, we acknowledge that change can bring forth various emotions,” he said.

“While some may need time to fully embrace the new direction, we approach this transition with unity and optimism,” he continued. “We view this as an opportunity for growth and renewal and are excited for the positive changes ahead while honoring the long history of success under the name ‘Raiders’.”

For several years, the school has utilized the Block C as a symbol, representing the concepts of unity and shared identity. ”However, without a mascot, our visual representation at times lacked the vibrancy and spirit that a school with a mascot or spirit mark can bring,” said Dr. Perry. “With the introduction of the ‘Wolf Pack’ as our new mascot name and accompanying imagery, we are confident in our ability to build a brand that resonates with everyone.”

”This fresh symbolism we anticipate will not only add depth and character to our identity but will also reaffirm our commitment to fostering inclusivity and pride among all members of our school community,” he added. “As we unveil this exciting new chapter, we look forward to the renewed sense of unity, spirit, and pride it will bring to our school for generations to come.”