COLONIE – The William K. Sanford Library is hosting an income Tax Assistance Program (TAP) this tax season. The free program, staffed by the NYS Department of Tax and Finance, allows residents to have tax professionals assist with the preparation and electronic filing of state and federal tax returns.

The program commenced on Friday, March 1 and will continue on Fridays through April 12. There will also be an additional date on Saturday, March 23.

“We are pleased to partner with the NYS Department of Tax and Finance in order to offer this program to our Town residents. These trained tax professionals will support the filing of electronic tax returns in a safe and secure transmission,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey.

There are certain requirements to qualify for this program including pre-registration and adjusted gross income limitations.

To find out more information or to register please go to tax.ny.gov/tap/calendars/bookings-william-sanford-town-library.