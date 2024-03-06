COLONIE – Teams from Colonie and Shaker reached the finals of the Section Two High School Basketball Tournament last week with three of four teams reaching the finals.

Both boys and girls teams represented the town in the week-long tournament that determine which teams advance to the regional and then State NYSPHSAA Championship.

Girls Basketball

On the girls side, third seeded Shaker knocked off second seeded Albany in the quarter finals on February 29 and fourth seeded Colonie upset top-seeded Shenendehowa to reach the Section Two championship game.

The game was held on Monday, March 4, which was too late for our edition, but we will post the results online.

In the semi-final game against Shen, Colonie was led by Aliyah Pearson with 16 points including four three-pointers and Gabby Martin’s 10 points from the floor.

In Shaker’s win over Albany, Sofia Lanni led all scorers with 18 points and Sierra Carter netted 16 including three from beyond the three-point line.

Boys Basketball

The top-seeded and undefeated Colonie team reached the finals on March 2 after beating CBA 85-66 on February 29. The Raiders met third seed Green Tech after they defeated second-seeded Shaker 66-52 on February 29 in the Semifinals.

Green Tech came out hard against Colonie and took the title game 75-45 in dominant fashion. It was Colonie’s first loss of the season and it finished with a record of 22-1.

The raiders were led by senior Cam Trimarchi with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Julius Reed had 10 points, while Trey Von Owens-Cody and Andrew Hulett had six points each.

In the Shaker semi-final loss to Green Tech. Trey Mariano led the Bison with 23 points including four baskets from three-point range, while Melvin Brown and Bless Demand each scored 8 points. Shaker finished the year 18-4.