Serial larcenist arrested for July incident in Colonie

COLONIE – A homeless man who has been arrested more than 10 times in 2023, was charged in another incident that took place in July.

John Dominy, 52, was brought from the Rensselaer County jail on Monday, Jan. 29 and charged with grand larceny, a felony, for a July 6 larceny at Home Depot on Central Avenue.

In the past he was picked up by Colonie police at the Schenectady County jail on Monday, Sept. 18 and charged with crimes stemming from a May incident at Home Depot in Latham. He also had an active warrant for not showing up to court.

In June, Colonie police responded to Walmart and took John Dominy, 52, into custody for larceny and found him to have pending charges for grand larceny in four other cases.

He was charged with two counts of grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor in the Colonie case.

Dominy also had multiple other larceny charges in Bethlehem in the last 12 months.

At that time he was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He was scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, June 7, but did not.

In September, he was charged with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was processed on the warrant and arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

In the most recent case, Dominy was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers and held.

DWI after Wolf Road crash

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a motor vehicle crash near 301 Wolf Road on Friday, Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Clifton Park woman was located near the scene and taken into custody after an investigation.

She was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for driving left in a no-passing zone. The woman was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on February 5 and released.

DWI after crash on Route 9

LATHAM – A 27-year-old Troy man was arrested for DWI after a personal injury accident on Route 9 on Saturday, Jan 27 at 12:01 a.m.

According to reports, as the man was being interviewed, officers observed signs of intoxication. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned over .08 percent BAC. The man was charged with DWI and ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane.

He was taken to the Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court.

DWI on Central Avenue

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Central Avenue and Martin Terrace on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 1:09 a.m. after they observed the vehicle speeding and passing on the right.

According to reports, during an interview with the driver, a 29-year-old Schenectady man, officers observed him to have bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and he admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

He was charged with DWI and ticketed for the traffic violations and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The man was given an appearance ticket to Colonie Town Court on February 12.

Criminal mischief

LATHAM – A West Sand Lake man was taken into custody by Colonie police on Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Walmart on Route 9 after an altercation in the parking lot.

According to reports, Arthur Donlon, 39, was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor, in the incident.

He was transported to the station, processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on February 7.

Stolen property and felony warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Peter Harris Plaza on Troy Schenectady Road on Monday, Jan. 29 for a larceny that just occurred. When officers arrived the suspect had already left the store, but was located in the area.

According to reports, Jose Gonzalez, 52, who is homeless, was found in possession of the stolen goods. A search of his name and date of birth revealed that Gonzalez had an outstanding felony warrant from East Greenbush.

He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on February 12.

Additional charge for October incident

COLONIE – A Loudonville man, arrested in an October incident at his home, was transported from the Albany County Jail to face an additional charge of assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon.

Colonie police responeded to a domestic incident on Saturday, Oct. 21 prompted family members to call police to check the welfare of a local man and police arrested him.

According to police, Richard Spratt, 42, of Loudonville allegedly stabbed a victim in the neck and hands during the incident. He was also taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds and was arrested the next day.

Spratt was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies at that time.

He was returned to the Albany County jail.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – A homeless man was involved in an unrelated domestic call on Monday, Jan. 29 and Colonie police found that he had an outstanding bench warrant from Colonie Town Court.

According to reports, Brian Matwa, 57, was wanted for violating conditional sentencing in November. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Criminal contempt, other charges

COLONIE – A 29-year-old Schenectady man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, Jan. 29 on charges related to a December incident in Latham.

According to reports, Kayshawn Brooks was charged with criminal contempt – first degree, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Felony warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Baymont by Wyndham hotel on Monday, Jan. 29 and found that a Bronx woman was wanted.

According to reports, Adeola Adesina, 40, was wanted by Albany police for a felony charge. She was processed and transported to Albany police South Station.

11 suspensions and two warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a 33-year-old Menands man on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 1:53 p.m. because he didn’t have a license and was wanted.

According to police, Marcus Cintron was operating a gray honda accord that was unregistered. Upon investigation he had 11 outstanding suspensions plus two outstanding warrants from the Albany County Sheriff’s office.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for operation of vehicle by an unlicensed driver, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and a safety glass violation. He was issued an appearance ticket at the scene and Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and took custody of Cintron.

DWI and drugs

COLONIE – Colonie police took a Schenectady man into custody on Central Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 1:54 a.m. after a traffic stop.

According to reports, the 57-year-old man was charged with DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane and failing to keep right.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on February 5.

Fraud at TD Bank

ALBANY – Colonie police arrested an Albany woman after they executed a search warrant on her home in Albany on Wednesday, Feb. 1 on charges stemming from a bank-fraud incident.

According to reports, Kasia Jackson, 39, was involved at an incident at the TD Bank branch on Central Avenue on November 1.

She was charged with grand larceny – second degree, criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft and possession of a forged instrument, all felonies. She was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Accident, fled scene and DWAI-Drugs

LATHAM – On Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:54 a.m., Colonie police responded to Carriage Hill Drive for the report of a single vehicle property damage crash, but did not find the driver at the scene.

According to reports, police located a 35-year-old Albany man a short distance away.

The man was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and DWAI-Drugs, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane and leaving the scene.

He was transported to the police station to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert and later released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on February 26.

Felony warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a trouble-with-a-customer call on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:05 a.m. and found that the subject of the call was wanted.

According to reports, Timothy Spuches, 55, of Troy had an outstanding felony warrant from Troy police and was taken into custody. He was transported to meet Troy police.

This story was featured on page 12 of the February 21, 2024 edition of the Colonie Spotlight