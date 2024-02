COLONIE – Colonie Central High School Chili and Mac Cook-off hosted by iCare on Friday, January 26th at The Hangar at 743. The winners for Judges choice were Fuller Rd Fire Dept for chili and Warbird Factory for Mac and cheese. The winners for people’s choice were Fuller Rd Fire Dept for chili and West Albany Fire Department for Mac and cheese.

This was featured on page 15 of the February 7, 2024 print edition of The Spot 518.