COLONIE – The Board of Education Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for the Colonie Central High School Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The deadline to submit applications is March 8. The Board of Education selection committee will meet in late April to make its selections and Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in June and recognized at graduation.

Since 1994, nearly 80 graduates have been honored in the Colonie Central High School Hall of Fame. The inductees represent a variety of high school classes and accomplishments. In 2010, a new Military Wing was added to the Hall of Fame – dedicated to those CCHS graduates who lost their lives while on active duty.

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to identify role models for CCHS students and to illustrate to them that South Colonie Schools provide the educational foundation necessary to build a successful life.

Hall of Fame inductees:

Are recognized at commencement exercises each year.

Are honored guests at a reception for the inductees and family.

March in the graduation processional on their induction year.

Are recognized on stage in front of all graduates, their families and invited guests and have a portrait and biography proudly displayed on a plaque in the Hall of Fame hallway at Colonie High School.

