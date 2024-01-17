LATHAM – In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the South Colonie Central School District, iCare students are teaming up with Prescott Foundation for a one-of-a-kind event.

The “Garnet (Chili) and Gold (Mac & Cheese)” event is set to take place on Friday, Jan. 26, from 4-8 p.m. at a new location, The Hangar at 743 Albany Shaker Road.

Adding an extra layer of deliciousness to the long-standing chili-cookoff, this year’s edition introduces a mouthwatering mac & cheese component, promising an array of cheesy variations that celebrate the community’s spirit. The event aims to bring together students, parents, faculty, and the broader Colonie community in a shared celebration of this significant milestone.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the entrance. The cost will be for ages 10 and over $10, ages 4-10 $5 and Family (4 or more members) $25.

“Expanding upon our traditional chili-cook off, this year’s “Garnet and Gold” event will also hold a philanthropic purpose” said Colonie Central High School Associate Principal Brian Scalzo. “All proceeds generated from the “Garnet & Gold” celebration will go towards benefiting iCare’s annual charity partners: The United For ALICE Project and Things of My Very Own. We are excited to take our event to the next level through our partnership with the Prescott Foundation and the ability to enhance the experience for attendees by offering another winter favorite at a unique venue at the airport.”

New for this year, iCare is extending an invitation to local restaurants and businesses interested in gaining culinary bragging rights. In addition to the yummy offerings from community partner organizations, such as our 2023 winner, The Fuller Road Fire Department, restaurants eager to join the fun can participate for a small fee.

“We are excited to mark this significant milestone at South Colonie with a unique celebration that not only brings our community together but also allows us to make a positive impact on those in need,” said Hannah Slater, iCare President at Colonie Central High School. “The “Garnet and Gold” event is a perfect blend of celebration and giving back, embodying the spirit of our district for the past 75 years.”

For more information and to reserve your booth, please contact Brian Scalzo at [email protected] or by phone at 518-459-1220 ext 1006.

This event is made possible with the generous support of Bath Fitter.

More information about The Hangar at 743 and The Prescott Foundation can be found here: https://hangar743.com/.

Colonie Central High School iCARE began as an initiative where both faculty and students could have a common forum to express and affect change for the better of the school community. iCARE is a character-building program that uses five core values to shape decision making. The ultimate goal is that students and adults in the Colonie community understand and enact the ideologies of Integrity, Community, Accountability, Respect, and Empathy as defined through the many interactive teachings of iCARE character and community workshops.

This story was featured on page 9 of the January 17th , 2024 print edition of the Colonie Spotlight