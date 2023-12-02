Vehicle accidents lead to tragedies in Colonie

COLONIE – In the last 10 days, the Colonie police traffic division investigated three nighttime fatal pedestrian accidents and a medical emergency that caused a wreck that injured six people on Wolf Road on Wednesday.

The three fatal accidents took place on Central Avenue and Troy Schenectady Road and all three involved pedestrians walking in the roadway where they were hit by vehicles.

On Sunday, Nov. 12 at 11:55 p.m. Colonie police responded to the westbound lanes of Central Avenue where a Ford F-150 struck a pedestrian in the roadway near the intersection of Fuller Road.

After an investigation police determined that Theodore Gourdine, 48, who was homeless, was walking in the roadway and not in a crosswalk when the accident occurred.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Almost 24 hours later on Monday night at 11:44 p.m., Colonie police responded to Troy Schenectady Road near British American Boulevard for a report of another pedestrian crash. After an investigation police determined that Timothy Smith, 62, who was homeless, stepped off the curb and into the lane of travel where he was hit. The crash took place mid-block and not near any crosswalks and Smith was thrown into the windshield of the car and onto the pavement. He was transported to the Albany Medical Center Hospital and died there.

“The drivers in both these incidents have not been found to be at fault and will not be ticketed,” Lt. Robert Donnelly of the Colonie Police Traffic Division said. “These cases are pedestrian errors. They were walking outside crosswalks and wearing dark clothing. That really was a factor here.”

Eight days later on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at approximately 6:03 p.m., Colonie police responded to another car versus pedestrian crash on Central Avenue near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue. Like the crash on November 13, the weather was poor and visibility low.

After an investigation it was determined that Mark Schimmer, 67, who was homeless, was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk or at a traffic signal.

He was treated at the scene by Colonie EMS and taken to the Albany Medical Center Hospital where he died from his injuries.

In all three cases police said that the drivers stopped immediately and speed or intoxication were not factors.

Police also had trouble identifying the victims.

“They did not have any identification on them. It was really tough to find out who they were,” Donnelly said.

Schimmer was finally identified on November 24 with the help of the Maricopa County, Ariz. Sheriff’s Office.

Serious crash on Wolf Road

The next morning, Wednesday, Nov. 23, Colonie police responded to a multiple car crash on Wolf Road that sent six people to area hospitals.

At approximately 8:35 a.m. a driver of Nissan had a medical incident and sped through a red light at the intersection of Marcus Boulevard and careened off a Subaru with three people in it and continued down Wolf Road at a high rate of speed.

The car then hit another Subaru at the intersection of Ulenski Drive with two people in it and then hit a Waste Management garbage truck and became wedged under it.

The Nissan also hit a National Grid transformer.

“The transformer was smoking after the crash when we got there. We notified National Grid,” Donnelly said. “When they got there, there were a series of bangs and the power went out to the surrounding area.”

Donnelly said that National Grid restored power to some of the area within 10 minutes, but other nearby businesses were out for an extended time or only had half power. The transformer was at least 15 feet from the road.

Six people, including the 68-year-old driver of the Nissan with the medical event were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone that witnessed any of the crash or has video footage is asked to call Colonie police at 518-782-2620.

Warrant

COLONIE – A Delanson man was brought to Colonie on Monday, Nov. 13 from the Schoharie County jail to face charges he did not show up for his Colonie court date in April.

James Reinhart, 51, was arraigned by Judge Norman Massry.

Strangulation

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to an Aspen Road residence and arrested a man after an incident on Monday, Nov. 13, reports said.

After an investigation, officers arrested Robert Flint, 58, of Latham and charged him with felony strangulation in the second degree.

He was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court later that day.

Two warrants

COLONIE – A woman who was involved in a wrong way pursuit on the Thruway after a robbery was back in Colonie Town Court on Monday, Nov. 13 because she did not show up for Court.

Betsy Jablonski, 39, of Delanson, was supposed to be in a Colonie courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 25, instead racked up 24 additional charges after she allegedly stole from a drug store, carjacked a vehicle, and led police on a car chase. She had six outstanding warrants when arrested.

This time she was at the Albany County jail and was arraigned and returned to the jail.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a domestic incident on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and arrested a 44-year-old Colonie woman for violating an order of protection.

Kelly O’Toole was taken into custody and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree, a felony, and harassment, physical contact, a misdemeanor.

She was processed and arraigned.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Tuesday, Nov. 14 at approximately 7:39 p.m., Colonie police responded to the Cubesmart Self Storage on Central Avenue for a check-a-person call.

Upon interviewing the subject, officers found that Clifford Curdgel, 62, of Colonie, had an outstanding warrant with the State Department of Corrections.

He was taken to the police station, processed and sent to the Albany County jail.

Multiple thefts at Latham Farms

COLONIE – A Troy man turned himself in on Wednesday, Nov. 15 after an investigation by Colonie police into a September 28 incident at Latham Farms.

Marcus Parlemont, 26, was arrested and charged with six counts of conspiracy, and one count each of possession of a forged instrument, grand larceny and identity theft, all felonies. He was also charged with 14 counts of criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.

He was processed and arraigned.

Thefts at Walmart

COLONIE – Colonie police charged a Troy woman on Wednesday, Nov. 15 after an incident investigation at Walmart in Latham on September 17.

Zahqualia Collins, 28, turned herself in to Colonie police and was arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument, identity theft, and grand larceny, all felonies.

She was processed and arraigned.

Criminal mischief

COLONIE – A 21-year-old Gansevoort man turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to face charges stemming from a October 20 incident at Siena College.

Greydon Parker was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a felony. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Masry.

Grand larceny

EAST GREENBUSH – Police located and took into custody a Rensselaer man on Thursday, Nov. 9 and transported him to Colonie police for a May incident on Mount Riga Avenue.

Ryan Stone, 38, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and was given an appearance ticket and released. Grand larceny is not a bailable offsense.

He is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on November 21.

Warrant and fake name

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Motel 6 on Curry Road on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8:21 a.m. and after interviewing a man there, found he was wanted.

Javier Sanchez, 38, of The Bronx, tried to conceal that he had an outstanding felony warrant from the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office in the process.

He was arrested on the warrant and also charged with criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor.

He was turned over to police from that agency.

DWI on the Northway

LATHAM – Colonie police pulled over a car near exit 6 on the Northway on Saturday, Nov. 11 at approximately 3:18 a.m. for traffic violations.

Upon interviewing the driver, a 35-year-old man from Albany, officers observed the man had bloodshot and watery eyes, poor motor coordination, slurred speech and had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and refused to be tested for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane and refusing to take a breath test.

The man was given an appearance ticket for November 21 and released.

Check scam

COLONIE – On November 15, State Police arrested Jahquel S. Robertson, 28, of Troy, for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument-1, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument-2, forgery, attempted grand larceny, conspiracy, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of petit larceny.

Anisa M. Figueroa, 29, of Troy, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, attempted grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Erik Aponte Ortiz Jr., 30, of Albany, was arrested for, four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, three counts of attempted grand larceny, and criminal possession of a controlled.

This was a continued inquiry into a forged check investigation that originated in March 2023 that led to additional arrests. All three were transported, processed and released with appearance tickets or supervision of probation.