Grand larceny and bail jumping, not first time

COLONIE – A 20-year-old Albany woman was turned over to Colonie police on Thursday, Aug. 10 on an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court, but this is not the first time in the area she has been wanted for allegedly stealing.

Myunique McQueen, 20, was detained by North Greenbush police for other reasons and was transported to Colonie to be processed on the open bench warrant.

She was charged with three counts of grand larceny, a felony, and bail jumping, a misdemeanor, for three separate incidents in October.

The original charges of grand larceny charges were not bail eligible initially, but the judges have more discression now because it was not the first time in the jurisdictions that Spotlight News covers that she was charged with stealing and not showing up for court.

On June 20, McQueen and Desiree Fowler, 19, were detained by Albany police for not showing up for court for an August 2022 larceny arrest at Price Chopper in Slingerlands. They were released under the supervision of probation at that time. McQueen was not released at that point because she was wanted by Glenville police on an additional warrant there. Fowler was wanted by New Hartford police.

This time, McQueen was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

DWI and no license on Central Avenue

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a blue 2006 Kia on Friday, Aug. 11 at 12:33 a.m. on Central Avenue near the intersection of Killean Park for not having adequate lights.

Upon interviewing the driver, a 25-year-old Troy man, officers observed him to have signs of impairment. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

According to reports, an investigation showed that the man did not have a valid driver’s license.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for driving without a license and lights not meeting standards.

The man was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on August 21.

Domestic charges twice in one week, history of same

COLONIE – A 40 year old Colonie woman was arrested by Colonie police on Friday, Aug. 11 at 12:44 p.m. in connection with a domestic incident two days earlier.

Joya Camaj was arrested at the scene and still in possession of the knife. She was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and menacing, a misdemeanor.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Five days later, Camaj threatened a victim again in front of Colonie police on Wednesday, Aug. 16 during a call for a domestic incident.

She was charged in this incident with criminal contempt, a felony, and harassment, a violation.

Camaj was arraigned in this case by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

But this was not the first time. On March 6, Colonie police arrested Camaj stemming from a domestic incident where she violated a stay away order of protection.

At that time, she was charged with felony criminal contempt and misdemeanor criminal mischief – property damage and harassment -physical contact, a violation.

DWI on Albany Street

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a property damage accident on Sunday, Aug. 13 at approximately 5:57 a.m. near the intersection of Albany Street and New Karner Road.

When officers interviewed the driver, a 54-year-old woman from Guilderland, they observed her to have bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. According to reports, the woman also admitted drinking alcohol before operating the vehicle.

The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device which returned a .17 percent BAC.

She was taken into custody and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and following too closely.

The woman was released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on August 28.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – An Albany man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, Aug. 14 and was charged in an incident that took place two days earlier on Central Avenue.

Donta Payne, 39, was charged with criminal contempt, a felony, and aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

DWI on Albany Shaker Road

COLONIE – A 35 year old Springfield, Mass. woman was arrested for DWI near the Sunoco station on Albany Shaker Road on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:01 a.m.

She was charged with DWI and refusing to take a breath test. The woman is scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on August 28.

Criminal mischief and stalking

COLONIE – A 28-year-old Watervliet woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, Aug. 14 to face charges stemming from an incident two days earlier at a Latham hair salon.

According to reports, Jantasia Brown, 28, was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and reckless endangerment, acting in a manner to injure a child and harassment – stalking, all misdemeanors.

She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in front of Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers two hours later that day.

Robbery at Colonie Center

COLONIE – Colonie police traveled to Schenectady to pick up a Schenectady woman on Monday, Aug. 14 for an alleged burglary at Colonie Center in March.

Katrina Loby, 33, was charged with burglary – aided by another, a felony, and arraigned.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – A Troy man was brought over from the Albany County jail on Monday, Aug. 14 to be processed on an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court.

John Murdaugh, 22, was processed and arraigned.

Murdaug and another woman were charged in March with acting in a manner to injure a child and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation, in an incident that took place on Third Street.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Aaron Krauth, 36, of Albany, was processed on Monday, Aug. 14 for failing to show up for court on March 27. He was arraigned.

Grand larceny

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a Waterford man on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8:10 p.m. for an incident at Walmart that took place in June.

Jeffrey Xu, 28, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and was released on an appearance ticket. Grand larceny is not bail eligible. He is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on August 16.

Multiple larcenies, two agencies

COLONIE – A 53-year-old Mechanicville man was arrested by Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Officers for petit larceny on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and found that the man was wanted in Colonie for allegedly stealing from Price Chopper in Latham on May 31.

Roger Hanna was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for the Latham larcenies.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Four Colonie warrants and others

LATHAM – A Troy woman with four outstanding warrants from Colonie, and several other outstanding from multiple jurisdictions, was arrested at the Homegoods store on Wade Road Extension on Wednesday, Aug 16.

Amber Slater was charged with petit larceny for the most recent incident.

She was arrested on March 11 at the Hannaford in Latham for an outstanding warrant at that time as well.

Petit larceny is not a bail eligible offense, but a judge does have some discretion when a person is deemed a flight risk. At the time of the most recent arrest, she had at least six outstanding warrants from at least three jurisdictions.

Slater was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers. It is unclear whether she was released or transported to the other agencies with other outstanding warrants.

Felony Assault

WATERVLIET – A 56-year-old Watervliet woman faces multiple charges after an incident at the Hilltop Plaza on Troy-Schenectady Road on Wednesday, Aug 16.

Stephani Beale-Macbeth was arrested at her residence by Colonie police later in the day. According to reports, she is accused of intentionally striking a victim with her vehicle while having a child in the back seat.

She was charged with felony assault with intent to injure with a weapon (vehicle), acting in a manner to injure a child, and harassment – physical contact, both misdemeanors.

Beale-Macbeth was taken to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

