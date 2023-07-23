New Jersey man arrested for 2022 armed robbery

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Colonie police traveled to the Morris County jail on Wednesday, July 5 to arrest Austin Demarest, 27, of West Milford, NJ, in connection with a 2022 incident in Loudonville.

The incident took place at the Loudon’s Mart Gulf on Loudon Road on July 10, 2022. Demarest was charged with robbery – forcible theft, robbery – with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was also charged with not appearing in court.

Demarest was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Criminal contempt

LATHAM – A 62-year-old Latham man turned himself in to Colonie police on Thursday, June 29 for an incident at his residence five days earlier.

Garry McFadden, was charged with felony criminal contempt and harassment-physical contact, a violation in the incident.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Greene and released.

Inside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested Stephen Ketchen, 50, of Albany at the Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue on Thursday, June 29 at approximately 11:10 a.m. on charges stemming from a domestic incident that took place on May 28.

Ketchen was charged with the warrant and disobeying a mandate, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Greene.

Endangering the welfare

COLONIE – A 52-year-old Colonie man was arrested by Colonie police for allegedly leaving his 9-year-old son, who has special needs, at home alone on Thursday, June 29.

Marcellino Leete, was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a felony. He was released with an appearance ticket and was scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on July 12.

Criminal mischief

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to an incident on Friday, June 30 at a home in the Village of Colonie and took a man into custody for damaging another property. Thomas Dabbs, Jr., 47, of Colonie was charged with felony criminal mischief and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Greene.

Larceny and two warrants

COLONIE – A suspect in a larceny case was arrested at Colonie Center on Saturday, July 1 by Colonie police and he was found to have two warrants for his arrest.

William Terry, 54, of Albany, failed to appear in Colonie Town Court on May 24 and also had an additional warrant in another town. He was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in the current case.

He was arrested in Bethlehem on May 12 for larceny and also had an active warrant from Colonie because he did not show up for court at that time. He was released with an appearance ticket on those charges and transported back to Colonie where he was released again.

Robbery and grand larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Sunday, July 2 at approximately 4:35 p.m. and arrested an Albany man after he allegedly stole merchandise from the store.

Police arrested William Johnson, 58, and charged him with robbery and grand larceny, both felonies. Johnson was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Greene and sent to the Albany County jail.

Burglary

COLONIE – Edward Sargent, 40, of Colonie turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, July 3 for an incident at a Loudonville home on June 30.

He was charged with burglary with criminal intent, a felony, and petit larceny. Sargent was released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 5.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Monday, July 3, Colonie police responded to the Crossings Park for a check a subject call and found a man was wanted.

Kevin Oberry-Hall, 18, who is homeless, was found to have an outstanding warrant in East Greenbush. He was taken into custody, processed and transported to meet East Greenbush police.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – A 42-year-old Ballston Lake man was brought over from the Schenectady County jail on Monday, July 3 to face charges he did not show up for court in November.

Gerald Flynn was processed, arraigned and held.

Weapon and

menacing charges

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to JJ Rafferty’s on Monday, July 3 at approximately 8:06 p.m. in Latham for an incident involving a woman and a knife.

Police arrested Wendy Wood, 48, and charged her with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and menacing with a weapon, a misdemeanor.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI on Central

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Central Avenue and Killean Park in the Village of Colonie and arrested a 23-year-old Schenectady man for DWI on Tuesday, July 4 at approximately 12:12 a.m.. He was also ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane. The man was released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 17.

Menacing with machete and hatchet at Red Roof Inn

COLONIE – On Wednesday, July 5 at approximately 12:01 p.m., Colonie police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Wolf Road for a report of an altercation.

After an investigation, officers arrested Gregory Caldwell, 36, who is homeless, for allegedly threatening another man with a machete and a hatchet. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and menacing, a misdemeanor.

Caldwell was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Two warrants and contempt

COLONIE – A 19-year-old Colonie woman was arrested by Colonie police on Thursday, July 6 at approximately 2:04 a.m. at a home in the Village for violating an order of protection.

Sanjida Faima was also found to have two outstanding warrants from the town, one for not showing up for court and another for violating a conditional sentence. Faima was involved in a domestic incident on June 19 where she was charged with felony assault with a weapon and charged with harassment the prior day for another incident.

Faima was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Burglary and grand larceny

MECHANICVILLE – A 33-year-old man was arrested by Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputies on an open warrant in connection with an April 10 incident at Cubesmart Self Storage on Central Avenue.

Jessie Smith, of Mechanicville, was charged with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies, and arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Switched plates, two warrants

LATHAM – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Surrey Hill Drive and Swatling Road on Thursday, July 6 and found the vehicle to have improper plates and the driver to have two outstanding warrants from the town.

Officers found that the vehicle that Heather Billingsley, 53, of Cairo, was driving had switched plates, was not registered and not inspected.

Billingsley had three outstanding warrants when she was arrested by Colonie police on April 27.

She was ticketed this time for the traffic violations and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Larceny, had warrant

COLONIE – A homeless man was arrested for allegedly stealing at Macy’s at Colonie Center on Friday, July 7 at approximately 9:21 p.m. and found to have an open warrant from Colonie for failing to show up for court.

Michael Kabler, 49, was charged with petit larceny and processed on the open warrant and then released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 19.

DWAI, no license leads to felony charge

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the intersection of Albany Shaker Road and Watervliet Shaker Road on Friday, July 7 at approximately 11:22 a.m. and found an Albany man passed out behind the wheel.

According to reports, officers observed Joseph Zajac, 44, to be impaired. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody for DWAI-drugs. Zajac also did not have a valid license and his vehicle was not registered.

He was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and DWAI-drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation and operation with registration suspended, all misdemeanors and other traffic violations.

Zajac was released on an appearance ticket.

