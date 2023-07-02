Crash and DWI

LATHAM – A 29-year-old Clifton Park man was arrested for DWI on Tuesday, June 13 after a single-car crash on Route 9.

According to reports, at approximately 1 a.m. the man was going too fast and left his lane of travel near the intersection of Troy Schenectady Road.

The man was taken to Samaritan Hospital for injuries in the crash where he was charged with DWI and ticketed for traffic violations. He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, June 26.

DWAI-Drugs same intersection, same day

LATHAM – Four hours after a DWI crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Troy Schenectady Road on Tuesday, June 13, a 27-year-old Halfmoon woman was involved in an alcohol and drug-related crash.

At approximately 5:12 a.m., the woman failed to stay in her lane and was involved in a crash. According to reports, officers observed the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the woman’s breath and she was taken into custody.

A drug recognition expert from Guilderland police responded to the station to perform an evaluation. The woman refused to provide a blood sample.

She was charged with DWAI-Drugs and ticketed. The woman was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, July 3.

Failed to register

COLONIE – A Watervliet man was arrested by Colonie police on Tuesday, June 13 for not updating his address to police in May.

Edward Hooley, 32, was charged with level 1-2 sex offender not providing update, a felony. He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested an Albany man on Wednesday, June 14 after a traffic stop for failing to show up for court in January.

According to reports, police encountered Charles Longworth, 41, during the stop near the intersection of Central Avenue and Tremont Street at approximately 12:28 p.m. He was taken into custody, processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Three warrants

GUILDERLAND – An Albany man was arrested by Guilderland police on a warrant and found that he had two outstanding warrants in Colonie.

Grey Gabino, 46, was turned over to Colonie police on Wednesday, June 14 for missing court in December. He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant

COLONIE – Angelo Zeoli, 42, who is currently serving a sentence at the Attica Correctional Facility, was transported to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, June 14 for an outstanding arrest warrant for not showing up for court in June 2022.

Zeoli was processed and arraigned.

Two warrants and larceny

SCHENECTADY – A Schenectady man was apprehended by city police, who found him to have two warrants and turned him over to Colonie police.

Darren Berghela, 56, who is homeless, was processed on the warrants and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers on Wednesday, June 14.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – James Blowers, 29, of Troy, was turned over to Colonie police on Thursday, June 15 for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in November. Blowers was released with an appearance ticket for Monday, June 26.

DWI on Central Avenue

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a gray 2016 Audi on Central Avenue near the intersection of Tull Drive for traffic violations on Thursday, June 15 at 7:10 p.m. According to reports, officers observed the driver, a 63-year-old Slingerlands man, to have glassy eyes, slurred speech, impaired motor coordination and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He was taken into custody and charged with DWI and issued traffic tickets.

The man was released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, June 21.

Aggravated DWI on Wolf Road

COLONIE – An Albany woman was arrested for aggravated DWI on Thursday, June 15 on Wolf Road at approximately 9:53 p.m. Police observed the 28-year-old woman to have glassy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The woman was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor. Aggravated DWI is when a driver’s BAC is at or above .18 percent BAC. The legal limit is .08 percent BAC.

The woman was also ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, June 26.

Guilderland builder charged

GUILDERLAND – On June 13, State Police arrested Aaron R. Godlewski, 31, of Altamont, for grand larceny, three counts of scheme to defraud in the first degree- issuing a bad check and scheme to defraud in the second degree, all felonies, and two counts of theft of services and petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

On May 1, Troopers received a complaint from a contractor reporting they were issued a bad check by an Albany County Builder.

The investigation determined Godlewski was acting as a home builder and general contractor under the company name of Godlewski Builders LLC. In the course of the investigation, additional victims were discovered.

Godlewski allegedly was hired by multiple individuals and paid for contracted work. He allegedly hired numerous subcontractors who completed parts of the project but then failed to reimburse them and in one incident, issued a payment from an account known to have insufficient funds. These crimes occurred in New Scotland, Altamont, and Bethlehem from 2021 through 2023 and resulted in the theft of services more than $1,000.

Godlewski surrendered himself to SP New Scotland where he was arrested and processed. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the multiple courts on later dates.

Drug charges in New Scotland

NEW SCOTLAND – On June 16 at approximately 8:23 pm, an Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy witnessed an alleged narcotics transaction at a business in New Scotland involving a white colored vehicle.

Deputies executed a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, Tatiana Valderrama, was identified and determined to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license. While interviewing the defendant, Valderrama was found to have in her possession clear plastic baggies containing approximately 1.18 grams of cocaine.

Valderrama was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, both felonies, and aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and traffic violations.

Valderrama was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in New Scotland Town Court.