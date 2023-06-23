COLONIE – Get ready to enjoy the first official week of summer with a car show and festival.

Colonie Senior Services Centers will be holding its Fifth Annual Car Show on the grounds of the Beltrone Living Center, located at 6 Winners Circle in Albany, Monday, June 26, as part of the organization’s summer fest.

The event, to be held from 2-6 p.m. will include the car show and a senior community party complete with live music, cornhole tournament, an active aging fair, “Lucky Duck” and motorboat races on the pond and food and beverages.

The community block party is free and open to the public.

Music will be provided by local band favorite Jade and Fritz’s Polka Band from Verona,NY at the South End Pond Gazebo.

Inside the Lakeview Room, 30 plus vendors will take part in the Active Aging Fair. Those will include healthcare providers, retail, law firms, area banks, community nonprofits, and more.

Mazzone Hospitality will be selling a variety of summer food favorites and NYS wine and beer will be available for purchase.

The car show will be a public exhibition showcasing current automobile models, debuts, concept cars, or out-of-production classic vehicles.

Festival attendees will be asked to vote and choose the “Best In Show” and several prizes will be awarded. The fee to pre-register the vehicle is $10 and $20 on the day of show. For further information on the event or how to register a vehicle in the car show, contact Sharon Herald at (518)-459-2857 ext. 302.