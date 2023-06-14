LOUDONVILLE – When one chapter closes, another one opens.

Republican Colonie Town Board member Danielle Futia closed the chapter on her time there after serving almost four years. She announced her resignation and the board accepted it on Thursday, May 25.

Stepping into Futia’s seat on the board will be Republican Kristen Blais. Blais was nominated to the board in an executive session before the meeting’s agenda review session the same night. The final resolution was voted on at the regular meeting, passing 5-2.

“I resigned from the board due to family commitments that brought me out of state,” Futia said. “I am most proud of being a part of a board that respected each other’s political differences but also successfully collaborated, producing results for the residents of Colonie. …It’s been a pleasure working with Supervisor Crumney, the rest of the Town Board, Town Department heads and staff, and I know their efforts will continue keeping Colonie a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Board member Melissa Jeffers shared the news on her social media platforms and the Proud to Be Colonie Facebook page on the day of Futia’s resignation. Several followers wished Futia well on her new journey.

Crummey said that he would miss Futia and thanked her for her time on the board. Futia did not seek reelection this year and would be leaving after her term finished in December.

“I knew that she was going to leave, but I didn’t know it was going to be this quickly,” Crummey said. “She was a great addition to our board and we thank her for serving the Town of Colonie. She will be missed and I wish her well in Florida.”

Jeffers said she and Futia had a great professional relationship from the beginning, despite their opposite political party affiliations.

“I’m extremely proud of the example we set in our community that not only can bipartisan leadership exist, but it can get the job done.” Jeffers said. “We faced unprecedented challenges during our four years serving on the Town Board together, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its many collateral effects. However, I genuinely believe we always worked in the best interest of the town, and I wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Blais will be running for a seat on the board this fall, but will have a head start after the appointment.

About Kristen Blais

Blais is the owner of Tiny Town of Colonie, a daycare center for children, which has grown to care for over 200 children and employs more than 50 people. A strong advocate for providing children and families accessible daycare, Blais said she has plans to open a second daycare facility that will care for more than 150 children and employ an additional 50.

Previously, Blais served as a medical and finance service member for the 109th Air National Guard and participated in the planning, execution and assessment of patient care from 2007 to 2019.

Blais volunteered as a treasurer/fundraising chair at Veeder Elementary Parent Teacher Association and served as a youth sports coach for the Colonie Raiderettes.

Town Board door opens

Futia said Blais is a friend of hers and was a great asset to the board and the community, and her contributions and presence will be missed.

Futia and the board were assisted in the transition of office to Blais. Blais said she is excited to hit the ground running with her fellow board members.

Although Blais is a first-time politician, she said she has a vested interest in serving as a member of the board.

“As a mother of four, wife of a Colonie police officer and small business owner, the Colonie community has supported and assisted in the growth of my family and business,” Blais said. “I want the opportunity to help others feel the same gratitude I have. Ensuring Colonie remains a safe and affordable place where people call home is important to me.”

Blais said she is eager and excited to work in a bipartisan fashion to help the community be a welcoming place for residents and businesses.

“In many ways I share Supervisor Crummey’s vision for the Town of Colonie; improving our roadways and infrastructure, promoting our parks and outdoor space, and ensuring our town remains a safe and affordable place for our residents,” Blais said. “In addition, I want Colonie to be a place where small business development is supported, where our youth sports, activities and community engagement activities are encouraged and where people throughout the Capital Region want to raise their families.”