One was arrested at least seven times in six months in Colonie and Bethlehem alone

DELMAR – We normally do not report on petit larceny charges, but Shawnte Pringle, 49, of Albany keeps showing up in our reporting with charges that range from violations to felonies.

Colonie police arrested Pringle on Monday, May 15 as she was produced by staff at the Albany County jail for not showing up for court on April 27.

She was arraigned in Colonie Town Court on that charge, but earlier in the week Bethlehem police responded to CVS on Delaware Avenue on Thursday, May 11 at approximately 4:15 a.m. for a report of two shoplifters inside the store.

According to reports, a male and a female were inside the store filling bags with merchandise then leaving the store. The pair were observed by employees entering a black SUV and leaving.

Upon arrival, officers observed the SUV pull on to Elsmere Avenue and performed a traffic stop.

While interviewing the driver, he said that he picked up the two passengers and brought them to CVS to pick up medicine.

The two people in the back seats were later identified as a 29-year-old Albany man and Pringle.

The officer observed the bags with the stolen merchandise hanging out in the rear of the vehicle.

Pringle gave a false name and resisted arrest, but was taken into custody and charged with those and petit larceny.

She was arrested in October, with another man for stealing two generators from Tractor Supply in Glenmont with another man. The pair had tried to take items from that store three times in a week. Pringle gave a false name to police in October and Bethlehem Town Court issued a warrant for her arrest on that charge on December 2. She was arrested on that warrant in January to face the additional charge. She was released under supervision of probation in that case.

Pringle was also arrested in Colonie on December 3, day after Bethlehem issued its warrant, at the Buy Buy Baby store on Central Avenue. She had an outstanding warrant from Colonie at that point and also gave police a false name and had a quantity of drugs. Pringle was charged with false personation and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was processed on the warrant and given an appearance ticket.

Colonie police arrested Pringle again after she was released from the Albany County jail for another arrest on Monday, March 13 on a warrant for not showing up for her court date.

She was given an appearance ticket and sent back to the jail until she was scheduled back in Colonie Town Court later in the day to be arraigned.

In the most-recent Bethlehem case, Pringle was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and sent to the Albany County jail where she ended up in Colonie Town Court.

Grand larceny

in 2021

COLONIE – A New Baltimore woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, May 10 on three counts of grand larceny.

Victoria Jaycox, 50, was charged with grand larceny in the third and two counts of grand larceny in the fourth, both felonies, stemming from an incident on Central Avenue in June 2021.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Felony assault

COLONIE – A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, May 10 after an investigation into an April 16 incident.

Kayla Harris of Saratoga Springs was charged with assault with a weapon, a felony, for an incident that took place in the area of Shenanigan’s on Central Avenue.

She was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Assault with intent injure

an officer

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a Rensselaer man on Wednesday, May 10 at 10:35 p.m. on Central Avenue after a domestic incident earlier in the day.

According to reports, Officers located Austin Sitterly, 23, near O’Tooles and attempted to take him into custody on the violation charge, but he physically resisted and caused an injury to one of the officers.

Sitterly was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury to an officer, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a violation.

He was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Norman Massry.

Vehicle cam catches thief at Colonie Center

COLONIE – A victim’s on-board camera system captured images of a thief removing $2,850 worth of property from her vehicle at Colonie Center on Thursday, May 11.

According to reports, Christopher Ford, 50, of Schenectady, parked his vehicle next to the victim’s and watched them leave. He then allegedly entered her unlocked, took items and left the parking lot. The victims camera was rolling and they contacted police.

After an investigation, police contacted Ford and he agreed to turn himself in at the police station.

He was charged with grand larceny, a felony, issued an appearance ticket and released. Ford is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on Tuesday, May 24.

Weapons charges

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a Latham man on multiple weapons charges at his residence on Thursday, May 11 after an investigation.

Correy Correll, 44, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count each of criminal possession of an assault weapon, ammo clip and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Correll was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Burglary on Wolf Road

COLONIE – The Albany County Sheriff’s office apprehended a homeless man and brought him to Colonie police on Friday, May 12 to face burglary and larceny charges from an incident two days prior at the Red Roof Inn on Wolf Road.

Colonie police charged Maki Dingle, 44, with burglary of a dwelling with criminal intent and grand larceny, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry and sent to the Albany County jail.

Two felony warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Campbell Drive and Central Avenue on Saturday, May 13 at approximately 7:33 p.m. and found a Schenectady man was wanted for felony warrants from two other police agencies.

Anthony Bellamy, 24, was transported to meet Schenectady police and turned over to them at the town line.

Larceny at

Macy’s and

two warrants

COLONIE – A 53-year-old woman was apprehended at Macy’s for allegedly shoplifting on Saturday, May 13 and Colonie police found she was wanted for not showing up for court.

Rebecca Burd, of Rensselaer, was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant and released on an appearance ticket.

Burd was then transported to Cohoes police for another warrant there.

Grand larceny

CASTLETON – State Police contacted Colonie police on Sunday, May 14 after a man they were interviewing was wanted for grand larceny in the town.

Troopers transported and turned over Hans Janke, 50, of Castleton, to Colonie. He was charged with grand larceny, a felony, in connection with a September 23 incident in Loudonville.

Janke was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Arrest, then

warrant, then warrant again

EAST GREENBUSH – East Greenbush police arrested Jose Gonzalez, 51, of Albany and found he was wanted by Colonie police on Sunday, May 14.

Gonzalez was transported to the Colonie police station and processed on the warrant for not showing up for court. He was given an appearance ticket and then transported to Cohoes police, where he had an additional warrant.

Grand larceny

at Kohl’s, but much more

BALLSTON SPA – A man who is not a stranger to local police was picked up by Colonie police at the Saratoga County jail on Monday, May 15 to face charges from a May 2022 incident at Kohl’s on Central Avenue.

Guillermo Santiago, 50, whose address is listed at the jail but originally from Albany was charged with grand larceny, a felony. He was processed and arraigned.

Santiago was arrested in October after leaving the Albany County jail by Bethlehem police on a warrant after they were called to Tractor Supply in Glenmont on September 10. At that time, Santiago placed seven Carhartt jackets into a cart, left the store and drove away. Four days later, he returned to the same store and put six more Carhartt jackets into a bag and left the store.

He was arraigned by Town Justice Andrew Kirby, that time, and turned over to State Police for another outstanding warrant out of Clifton Park.

In November, Santiago was arrested by Colonie police in connection with a June incident at Colonie Center. That time he was transported from the Albany County Jail to face charges of robbery, burglary and conspiracy, all felonies. He was at the jail on other charges. The June 10 incident at Colonie Center included five offenders and had two victims. He was processed and arraigned on those charges in Colonie.

It is unclear what happened after arraignment on May 15 in Colonie Town Court.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Albany police picked up Dwayne Maxwell, 20, of Albany on an outstanding warrant on Monday, May 15, for not showing up to court in Colonie.

Maxwell was processed and arraigned.

DWAI-drugs,

no license,

narcan used

COLONIE – A Wynanskill man driving a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu on Wolf Road was found unconscious by Colonie police after crashing into two trees on Wednesday, May 17 at 3:44 p.m. near the former Lazare auto dealership.

The 47-year-old man was given Narcan by Colonie EMS and was revived. A search of the man yielded paraphernalia on him and in the vehicle. The man admitted to being a crack cocaine user.

The man did not have a valid license. He was charged with DWAI-Drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors and issued traffic tickets.

He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he submitted to a blood draw. He was given an appearance ticket there and will return to Colonie Town Court.