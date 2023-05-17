LOUDONVILLE – The Colonie Farmers’ Market returns to The Crossings Park, on Albany Shaker Road, for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 20, and will run every Saturday from 9-1 p.m. through Sept. 30.

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said that the market will feature an exciting mix of 42 new and returning vendors, clowns and face painting, along with the occasional story hours for children.

“I am pleased that our Farmers’ Market is celebrating its 16th season at The Crossings Park.” Crummey said. “Our focus will continue to provide the residents with fresh produce and goods from a variety of wonderful vendors from all over the Capital Region.”

New vendors this year include Duck Donuts; Green Apiaries (honey and mead); Halfmoon Harvest (flowers); Hepatica Farm (organic frozen chicken); High Peaks Distillery (cider, beer, whiskey); Knight Company Limited (heating pads); Meat Things (fresh and frozen meats, bone broths, fats);Mo:Mo (Nepali style dumplings & sauce); Motor Oil Coffee (hot & cold coffee, ground and whole beans); Munner Farm (vegetables, flowers, herb, duck eggs); New Scotland Spirits (whiskeys);Reynolds Farm (goat milk soap, pottery, vegetables); Sweet Treat Cotton Candy (fresh spun cotton candy); The Bread Butler (baked goods & bread, juice); and Udder Hand Farm (meat, poultry and dairy).

Returning vendors: Adirondack Kettle Korn; Albany Distilling Company (craft spirits); Aloe Vera Naturals (soaps and lotions); Bard Farm (vegetables and flowers); Bee Hollow Farm (honey, bee pollen, beeswax, balm); Bella Blends (essential oils, bug repellent, candles); Bird Haven Bakery (baked goods, jams, jelly); Buhrmaster Fruit & Produce (vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers); Burger Farm (produce, herbs, flowers); Capital District Family Chiropractic (family wellness, including pregnancy and pediatrics); Eat With Aliens (healthy baked goods); Euro Delicacies (prepared foods); George’s Market & Nursery (produce, flowers, chocolates, donuts); Goodway Gourmet (rum cakes & gluten free macaroons); Hecht’s Honey Harvest (honey,beeswax, candles); Homestyle Enterprises (prepared foods); Irin Wellness (microgreens, veggies & flowers, baked goods); King Creek Farms (eggs, chicken & turkey); Kristy’s Barn (vegetables,fruit, pies, hanging baskets); Meadowbrook Dairy (milk, butter, cream, eggs); Mountain Winds Farm (maple syrup, free range eggs, confections); Mugzy’s Barkery (dog treats); Our Daily Bread (baked goods); Roly-Poly Buns & Stuff (cinnamon buns & apple fritters); Sake Steakhouse (salad dressing & yum yum sauce); South Dominion Vineyard (wines & jellies); Spacey Tracy’s Jarred Pickles (13 varieties); Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery (7 varieties distilled spirits); and Upstate Cookie Shack (10 varieties of cookies).

The Farmers’ Market is part of the New York State Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and accepts WIC and seniors’ farmer’s market checks, which are provided directly to qualifying seniors age 60 and over by the Town’s Senior Resource Department. The Town of Colonie’s website will have an updated list of substitute vendors each week who attend the market on an “as needed” basis.

Story Hours for children will be presented by Colonie librarians Beth Bomba or Rose Stuart at 10 a.m. in the Gazebo (or the Barn Gathering Room in case of rain). The all-volunteer Friends of the William K. Sanford Town Library will be selling reasonably priced used books from its popular Book Nook stall.

The Farmers’ Market at The Crossings is one of the few dog-friendly markets in the Capital Region. For more information visit: Colonie Farmers’ Market Website at Colonie.org/departments/parksandrec/thecrossings/farmersmkt.