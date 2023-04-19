COLONIE – The Town of Colonie announced April 6 a partnership with Med-Project, as part of New York’s Drug Take Back Program. Med-Project has installed a drop-box for unwanted or expired medications at 312 Wolf Road. This drop-box is accessible 24/7 in the lobby of the Colonie Police Department and there is no charge to drop off.

“We are excited to offer this free service to our Town residents and are thankful to Med-Project for its partnership,” Colonie Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey stated. “24/7 access relieves the pressure of having to plan for specific drop dates as in the past and will encourage proper disposal.”

Safe and secure disposal of medications is a better alternative than flushing into water systems,

putting into household garbage, or leaving in your home where they could be accessible to others.

“Having this service available at any time of day or night is a great benefit to our community,and we hope people take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of medications,” Colonie Police Chief Michael Woods said.

More information about the program and what medications can be deposited and what is prohibited at https://med-project.org/.