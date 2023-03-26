COLONIE – An Albany man was charged with felony DWI after a property-damage accident near the intersection of Central and Rutland Avenues on Friday, March 3 at approximately 11:24 p.m.

According to reports, Anthony Hawkins, 30, attempted to leave the scene and resisted arrest when Colonie police arrived. A witness identified Hawkins as the driver.

He was taken to the police station where officers conducted and Hawkins failed field sobriety tests. Hawkins had two prior DWI convictions within the last 10 years and was charged with felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, also a felony. Additionally he was charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, refusal to take a breath test, operating an unregistered vehicle, invalid plates, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle ,and failure to stay in a single lane

Hawkins was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Grand Larceny at Planet Fitness

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a Watervliet man on multiple felony charges on Thursday, March 2 after an investigation into thefts that occurred on February 18.

Mathew Seeloff, 35, was charged with grand larceny- second degree, identity theft, burglary, and grand larceny – third degree, all felonies. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Released from jail, picked up on warrant

SCHENECTADY – Colonie police traveled to the Schenectady County jail on Thursday, March 2 and arrested an Albany man on an outstanding warrant.

Andre Blunt, 38, did not show up for court in June. He was processed, arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers and released under supervision.

Speed, no license and warrant

COLONIE – A Schenectady man speeding on Central Avenue near the Niskayuna town line was stopped by Colonie police on Thursday, March 2 at approximately 2:24 a.m.

After an investigation, the officers found that the driver, Howard King, 46, did not have a valid license and was wanted by State Police. He was charged and processed on the warrant, driving without a license and ticketed for speeding.

King was turned over to State Police.

Burglary at Macy’s

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a homeless man again at Macy’s at Colonie Center on Saturday, March 4 after he returned to the store and allegedly took more merchandise.

Juan Acosta, 44, was arrested on February 26 at the store and signed a trespass agreement to stay away from the store.

He was charged with Burglary, a felony, and petit larceny in this incident.

Acosta was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant after call to mall

COLONIE – A call from the Cheesecake Factory restaurant at Colonie Center to Colonie police for trouble with a customer turned into an arrest of a Cohoes woman.

According to reports, on Wednesday, March 15, Jamie Harter, 35, appeared to police to be impaired by drugs and a subsequent check of her name and date of birth revealed she had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court.

In addition to the warrant, she was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Harter was given an appearance ticket for Wednesday, March 29 and released.

Criminal

mischief and harassment

LATHAM – After an investigation, Colonie police arrested David Poole, 43, of Albany, on Wednesday, March 15 at Mavis on Loudon Road.

He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and harassment – physical contact, a violation. Poole was given an appearance ticket and released. He is due back in Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, March 29.

Drug charges

LATHAM – A Schenectady man was arrested on Monday, March 13 on drug charges from a January incident at the Towneplace Suites on Forts Ferry Road.

David Ayala, 37, was detained by another police agency and resident at the Albany County jail when he was brought to the Colonie police station on the jail detail. He was charged with criminal possession of narcotics and criminal possession with intent to sell, both felonies.

Ayala was processed and arraigned.

Warrant arrest

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a homeless woman after she was released from the Albany County jail on Monday, March 13 for not showing up for his court date.

Shawnte Pringle, 48, was processed, given an appearance ticket and sent back to the jail until she was scheduled back in Colonie Town Court later in the day.

Felony warrant after call

WATERVLIET – Colonie police responded to a call for service at a Craig Street home on Friday, March 10 and found a man was wanted.

Christopher Gravelle, 35, of Watervliet, was arrested on a felony warrant out of the Watervliet police department and taken into custody. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A Latham woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Friday, March 10 for a 2022 incident.

Carol Mickens, 74, of Latham, was charged with grand larceny for an incident that took place in the Village of Colonie in August.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Watervliet police detained and turned over to Colonie police, a Cohoes man on an active warrant on Friday, March 10.

Thomas Ekmalian, 35, did not appear for his court appearance in February. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Domestic felonies

COLONIE – A Schenectady man was taken into custody and charged with violating an order of protection after a domestic dispute in the Village of Colonie.

Mitchell Schiavone, 26, was arrested on Thursday, March 9 at the scene when an investigation showed he order was violated. The charges were elevated because he had prior convictions on domestic charges.

Colonie police charged Schiavone with aggravated family offense and criminal contempt – prior conviction, both felonies.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Arrest warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Albany County jail and arrested a Watervliet man on an outstanding warrant as he was released from the jail on other charges on Friday, March 10.

Andrew Higgins, 23, was processed, issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on March 22 and transported to Cohoes police. He also had an outstanding warrant from Cohoes City Court.

Bench warrant at Hannaford

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a call for service at the Hannaford in Latham Farms on Saturday, March 11 and found one of the subjects to be wanted.

Police arrested Amber Slater, 41, of Troy, who failed to appear in Colonie Town Court in December. She was processed and arraigned.