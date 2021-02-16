LATHAM — Empire Financial Advisors is not your average financial services firm—and we’re proud of that. We are a collective of independent financial professionals.

That means we are not bound to specific insurance and investment companies. It also means we offer objective financial advice and products and services tailored to your needs, whether you are an individual or a business owner.

No gimmicks. No quotas. No pressure.

Our team of advisors has the experience to help you pursue your financial goals. We will work with you so you can be an active and informed participant in managing your finances.

Founded in 2014, owners Tom Burdick and Gil Chase started this firm to fill a gap in the financial services landscape—the need for objective financial advice unbound by specific brands, companies and products.

Today, Empire Financial Advisors is a dynamic financial services firm, offering individuals and business owners sound, objective financial thinking from experienced, independent financial professionals. With 26 advisors and staff members, our planners have a breadth of experience in all aspects of financial planning.

The advisors of Empire Financial Advisors collectively serve more than $500 million in brokerage and advisory assets through LPL Financial, and we give our best service to each and every account. We invite you to reach out to us – no matter what your current financial situation is, we are here to work with you and provide you with a plan that best suits your financial goals.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.