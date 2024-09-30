SLINGERLANDS – Plug Power Inc, a global leader in hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, has secured a contract with H2DRIVEN, a project developed by Dourogás and CapWatt, to provide Technical Evaluation Phase support for 25 megawatts of its Proton Exchange Membrane electrolyzers. This support will be provided during the Front End Engineering Design process for their green methanol project in Portugal.

Building on the success of its Basic Engineering and Design Package for larger-scale plants, Plug introduced a similar offering to support projects considering multiple 5 MW PEM electrolyzer units. The TEP offering provides customers with technical information and support to advance their projects through the permit and funding application phase, while mitigating risks and facilitating informed final investment decisions.