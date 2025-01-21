Agreement aims to ensure emergency water supply, flexibility

DELMAR—The Bethlehem Town Board will consider a proposed agreement to purchase water from the City of Albany when it meets on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The agreement, developed between the town’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Albany Water Board, outlines terms for a long-term arrangement designed to provide operational flexibility and ensure compliance with state water supply requirements.

Bethlehem has historically relied on Albany’s water supply during emergencies or unexpected spikes in demand. According to Commissioner of Public Works Paul Penman, the town’s treatment facilities have been upgraded in recent years, reducing the need for supplemental water under normal conditions. However, maintaining access to Albany’s system remains critical for emergencies, maintenance shutdowns, and adherence to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) permits.

The previous 20-year contract between Bethlehem and Albany expired in 2023. A short-term agreement was in place for 2024, but the new proposal seeks a longer, 10-year arrangement with the option for termination with six months’ notice. The key terms include:

• An annual minimum purchase of 35 million gallons of water.

• A 2025 rate of $3.76 per 100 cubic feet for the first 35 million gallons, with tiered rates for additional usage.

• A maximum daily usage cap of 2.5 million gallons.

Under the agreement, Bethlehem’s 2025 water purchase cost is estimated at $175,936. The DPW budget currently allocates $170,000 for this purpose, and a budget modification will be required to address the difference.

Cost implications and flexibility

In 2024, Bethlehem’s summer water usage included approximately 26.6 million gallons purchased at a cost of $340,000. Under the proposed agreement, this cost would have been reduced to $176,000. The proposal also allows the town to use up to an additional 8.4 million gallons at no extra charge, providing more flexibility during periods of peak demand.

Additionally, during a recent water quality issue that prompted higher consumption, the town purchased 48 million gallons at a cost of $640,000. Under the new agreement, the cost for the same usage would have been significantly lower, at approximately $306,000.

Fluoridation and public notification

The Albany Water Board has indicated plans to fluoridate its water supply later in 2025. The town’s DPW noted that most water from Albany’s system is consumed by large industrial users and does not typically flow to residential customers. Nevertheless, the town plans to coordinate with the Albany County Department of Health to inform residents about this change.

Next steps

The Town Board will vote on whether to approve the agreement during Wednesday’s meeting. If approved, the contract will ensure continued access to Albany’s water supply under favorable terms, supporting the town’s operational needs and regulatory compliance.

Residents and stakeholders interested in the agreement are encouraged to attend the meeting or review the proposed contract, which is available on the town’s website.

For further details, contact the Bethlehem Department of Public Works or visit the Town of Bethlehem’s website at www.townofbethlehem.org.