Ijaz charged after search of his residence, released on bail

GLENMONT— On Thursday, Dec. 12, State Police, with assistance from the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Bethlehem Police Department, arrested and charged Zaid Ijaz, 27, of Glenmont, for promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years of age and possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16, both felonies.

Ijaz is accused of promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation. His arrest followed an investigation and the execution of a search warrant at his Manor Drive residence in Glenmont on Thursday. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Ijaz was arrested and processed at the State Police barracks in Latham. He was arraigned at the Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Andrew Kirby and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond, or a $45,000 partially secured bond.

Ijaz later made bail and was released from custody.