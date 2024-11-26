Our Towne Bethlehem Turkey Trot returns Thanksgiving morning

DELMAR—The annual Our Towne Bethlehem Turkey Trot will once again bring the community together on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28, for a 5K run and walk benefiting local charities.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the American Legion, located at 16 West Poplar Drive, and welcomes participants of all ages and abilities.

This family-friendly tradition invites runners, walkers, stroller-pushers, and even pets to take part. While there is no official timing, a large event clock will be available for participants to track their own progress. Prizes will be awarded in categories such as first-place male and female finishers, best costume, first-place stroller, and first-place pet, among others.

Proceeds from the Turkey Trot will support the Bethlehem Community Fund (BCF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting local families with medical care, food, shelter, and other essential needs since 1942. The BCF also sponsors the Bethlehem Central School District Back Pack Program, which provides meals to students during weekends and school breaks.

In addition, the event will partner with Grassroots Givers to collect toiletries, tube socks, and children’s books for local homeless shelters and charities.

Participants are encouraged to bring donations to the T-shirt pickup event on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Real McCoy Beer Company, 20 Hallwood Road in Delmar.

Registered adults will receive $1 off a draft beer during the pre-race party, which will feature music, fire pits, and haybale seating.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks show at 7 p.m. at Elm Avenue Park, sponsored by local businesses. Parking will be available at designated lots.