DELMAR—In a recent episode of Mirth Films’ “Reuben Raters,” Frankie Cavone visited Swifty’s Restaurant to offer his take on the eatery’s Reuben sandwich and a unique twist on the classic: Reuben spring rolls.

Upon arrival, Cavone expressed his enthusiasm for the menu offerings, which included both the traditional Reuben sandwich and the Reuben-inspired spring rolls. He praised the sandwich’s core components, emphasizing the importance of quality corned beef, rye bread, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and a choice of Russian or Thousand Island dressing. Cavone noted that Swifty’s Reuben met these standards, particularly commending the thick, buttered rye bread and “mouth-watering” corned beef.

“The corned beef is like mouth-watering,” Cavone said. “It comes apart right away, cooked perfectly. You can barely notice the sauerkraut, but it’s visibly on there—a little hint of that flavor goes a long way.”

While he found the Swiss cheese slightly lacking, Cavone rated the Reuben an impressive 9.0 out of 10. He attributed the high score to the overall balance of flavors, mentioning that the robust flavor of the corned beef complemented the sandwich well, even with minimal Russian dressing.

For a second round of tasting, Cavone sampled Swifty’s Reuben spring rolls, paired with Thousand Island dressing as a dipping sauce. He rated the spring rolls an 8.5, recognizing the creativity behind the dish, though he acknowledged that they did not match the traditional Reuben sandwich’s quality.

“Don’t sleep on Swifty’s Delmar New York’s Reuben,” Cavone concluded.

The “Reuben Raters” series features Cavone’s visits to various locations, offering an entertaining and detailed look at one of America’s classic sandwiches.