DELMAR — Bethlehem town residents voted to extend the term lengths for the town supervisor, highway superintendent, and town clerk from two years to four, approving Proposition Two by a margin of 57% to 43% on Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to the Albany County Board of Elections.

The proposal, listed on the back of the general election ballot, followed a state mandate aiming to align local election cycles with even-numbered years to increase voter turnout and reduce election-related costs. Bethlehem’s Town Board members endorsed the measure, which they presented as Local Law 3 of 2024, citing benefits such as improved governance, stability, and enhanced strategic planning.

Town Board member David DeCancio previously emphasized that the referendum would allow residents to decide on the proposed extension of terms. “The board is not deciding this; the people of Bethlehem will decide whether or not we are extending these terms,” DeCancio said in July before the board’s vote to place the measure on the ballot.

With Proposition Two’s approval, the town supervisor, highway superintendent, and town clerk positions will transition to four-year terms. The highway superintendent and town clerk elected in 2025 will serve a three-year term before beginning four-year cycles, while the town supervisor elected in 2025 will serve a one-year term followed by a four-year cycle.

The term extension aligns with recent state legislation designed to boost voter participation by consolidating local elections with statewide election cycles. State lawmakers argued that holding elections in even-numbered years would reduce voter fatigue and provide a more consistent electoral schedule.

The measure’s passage reflects a continuing trend in New York State, where several municipalities have sought similar term extensions to accommodate the new election schedule. Proponents believe the extended terms will allow officials more time to complete long-term projects and strengthen relationships with the community.