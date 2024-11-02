DELMAR—The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce recognized several community members and organizations at its 38th Annual Celebration of Excellence, held at the Albany Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The event honored individuals and teams for their contributions to the local community and commitment to service.

Conor O’Malley of Old Delmar Auto Detail was awarded the Rising Star distinction for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to quality service.

Heart of the Community was presented to Gail Myers of Bethlehem Neighbors, highlighting her impact on enhancing community connections and support networks.

The Enduring Excellence award went to The Spotlight News Team, honoring the publication’s longstanding commitment to local journalism.

The Outstanding Member award was given to The SevenZocks Property Maintenance and Landscaping Team, recognizing their dedication to maintaining and beautifying local properties.

Finally, Distinguished Non-Profit was awarded to The To Life! Team for their work in supporting breast cancer education and community outreach.

Each honoree was celebrated for their contributions to the Bethlehem community, embodying the Chamber’s mission to foster local growth and development.