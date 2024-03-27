DELMAR – At 3:36 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 firefighters from Delmar, Elsmere, Slingerlands, North Bethlehem and Westmere responded to a house fire on 53 Wellington Road.

The rear roof of the house was on fire when crews arrived and live downed power lines in the back yard hampered progress. Initial cause of the fire was fallen power lines due to high winds. There were no reports of injuries, but the fire did get into the attic and firefighters had to cut vents in the roof.

Photos by John McIntyre / Spotlight News

