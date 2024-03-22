DELMAR – Happy 10th Birthday to The Spinney at Van Dyke! On Friday, March 22 staff, residents, and guests gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary with a birthday party. The Spinney held its first ribbon cutting on March 21, 2014, and has since become a staple in the community.

The 55+ living community highlights the independence residents can have when it comes to downsizing. In 2023 The Spinney debuted their lifestyle and wellness program SpinneyLife. It is designed to help residents embrace their lives and is tailored to support and engage residents in meaningful and impactful ways.

Currently, The Spinney is working toward completing another building phase with new cottages coming soon. For more information about The Spinney at Van Dyke visit www.thespinneyatvandyke.com