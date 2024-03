BETHLEHEM – The Eagles and the Warriors went head to head in the Section 2 Class AA girls’ basketball championship, Bethlehem vs. Averill Park. Although the Bethlehem Eagles left without the victory they left with their heads held high after falling to the Warriors 62-38 on Monday, March 1st.

Photos by Emmali Lanfear/ @eiss.photography_

This story was featured on page 7 of the March 13, 2024 edition of The Spotlight.