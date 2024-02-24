Speeding, no license and drunk

SLINGERLANDS – A 26-year-old Voorheesville man was arrested for DWI and Felony aggravated unlicensed operation on Wednesday, Feb. 7 after Bethlehem police pulled him over for speeding on Route 85.

According to reports, Brandon Smith was traveling 70 mph in a 55 zone westbound on Route 85 in a Black Honda Civic. When the officers checked his license, they found that he had five suspensions to his license.

While interviewing Smith, Officers also observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and him to have droopy and watery eyes.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

At the police station, Smith provided a breath sample that returned a .10 percent BAC. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, boh misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating a motor vehicle without a license and speeding.

He was given a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on February 20.

Man arrested in June has warrant again

GLENMONT – An Albany man who was arrested in June at Marshalls and again in December at the Dollar Tree was back in court again for not showing up for court. Both Stores were on Feura Bush Road.

Antwaun Brown, 46, of Albany was transported to Bethlehem police on Tuesday, Feb. 6 by the Albany County Sheriff’s office for a bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

In that case, Brown was arrested June 16 for petit larceny and criminal impersonation and then released on an appearance ticket for an incident at Marshalls. At that time, he was also wanted by Guilderland police. He was transported there to face charges.

On December 19, Brown was arrested for an incident at Dollar Tree, but the store recovered the merchandise and did not want to press charges. At that time, he had multiple warrants from other jurisdictions, including Guilderland. He was transported to meet officers from that department at that time.

Brown was arrested in Colonie on November 6 at the Mobil station on New Karner Road in the Village of Colonie and found that he was wanted.

He was transported to Menands and turned over to police.

For the latest arrest, Brown was arraigned and sent back to the Albany County jail.

Suspect used an Uber for Community Bank Robbery

DELMAR – An Albany man accused of robbing the Community Bank Branch at 197 Delaware Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 8 used an Uber as transportation.

As we reported last week, Bethlehem detectives arrested Jonathan Green, 32, of Albany, for the robbery on Thursday, Dec. 15 and charged him with robbery, grand larceny, concealing evidence and possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.

According to police reports, at 10:10 a.m. on the morning of the robbery, Green took an Uber from a barber shop in the area of Delaware and Second Avenues in Albany to the bank branch. He was wearing a surgical-type mask when entering the business and presented the teller a business check made out to “masked man” for $100,000. Green then moved to behind the counter and stood next to the teller as she dispersed money.

He fled the bank with $4,000 and left in the same Uber that was waiting outside, a gray Honda CRV and left the scene back towards Albany. Bethlehem detectives were able to identify the plate number of the vehicle through the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center and interviewed the driver.

The driver said that he drove Green back to the barbershop where he initially picked him up earlier. The money was recovered after his arrest at Green’s residence.

Green was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and bail was set at $15,000 cash, $20,000 secured bond, or $25,000 partially secured bond. He was sent to the Albany County Jail.

DWI at Stewarts

DELMAR – On Wednesday, Feb. 14 at approximately 3:55 p.m. Bethlehem police responded to the Stewart’s on Delaware Avenue for the report of a man in a minivan sounding his horn and slumped over in the driver’s seat.

According to reports, upon arrival officers observed the driver of the black Dodge Minivan, a 54-year-old Albany man, had slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes and had strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man was unable to say why he was parked in the lot, where he was coming from or where he was going.

Officers attempted to perform field sobriety tests, but the man was not able. He also refused to provide a breath sample on a pre-screening device for breath alcohol and also at the police station for BAC.

An inventory of the vehicle found one empty 1.75 liter bottle of vodka and one half full and an additional small bottle of vodka.

The man was charged with DWI, refusal to take a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was issued tickets and given a bill of particulars. The man is due back in court on March 5.

