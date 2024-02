DELMAR – On Saturday, January 20 the Bethlehem Eagles Hockey team defeated Storm in a 10-1 matchup. The Eagles were led by Tyler Fabian with 3 goals and 2 assists. Nick Donlon was the star player for Storm, scoring 1 goal.

Photos by Maya Queenan / Spotlight News

Click here to view the gallery

Bethlehem Boys hockey took on Storm on January 20. Bethlehem Boys hockey took on Storm on January 20. Bethlehem Boys hockey took on Storm on January 20. Bethlehem Boys hockey took on Storm on January 20. Bethlehem Boys hockey took on Storm on January 20. Bethlehem Boys hockey took on Storm on January 20. Bethlehem Boys hockey took on Storm on January 20.

This story was featured in the January 31, 204 print edition of The Spotlight.